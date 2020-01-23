advertisement

“It was the best time, it was the worst time, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of folly, it was the epoch of faith, it was the epoch of unbelief.”

Seldom has Charles Dickens’ writings been so relevant in the modern era of the Premier League mega clubs, but they feel absolutely relevant to the current situation at Manchester United.

The defeat against Burnley on Wednesday was almost exactly a year ago when they had a 2-2 draw against the same opponent under floodlights. The games may have been a decade apart, that’s the difference in Old Trafford.

While both games (with the exception of the result) were actually similar, the mood around the once great club could hardly be more different.

What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months later, a lively United Burnley greeted Old Trafford in a better place than in previous years. They beat Arsenal in the FA Cup last Friday to extend their win under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to eight games – the longest after Ferguson.

But Burnley has always posed problems for United at Old Trafford and Solskjær’s team hit a wall for the first time under the Norwegian. United was listless and struggled to break through the defensive structure typical of Sean Dyche. For her part, Burnley United hit two idiots to take two goals in the lead. It was the first team to front Solksjær’s rejuvenated United.

After two goals and only five minutes, the lettering for United was on the wall, but they hit Burnley with their own punches to save a point. The winning run was over, but you wouldn’t know it from the reaction.

Make no mistake, this was a game United would have lost under the previous regimes of Jose Mourinho or Louis Van Gaal. The way they had been arrogantly brought to life in the past five minutes, even though they had barely played in the past 85 minutes, was so reminiscent of the great Ferguson teams that you would swear that he was the great man himself back in the cabin.

The draw could have been a blessing for Solskjaer too. This run with eight wins was never sustainable and would eventually come to an end.

But this gripping final gave Solskjaer a second jump, and United went up again, winning four of his next five league games, kicking Chelsea out of the FA Cup on Stamford Bridge and of course recording one of the most famous Champions League evenings of the year Clubs in Paris.

The Burnley game was the trigger for United’s continued success, and for a moment it looked like the club was finally heading in the right direction after a long period of aging.

Fast forward 12 short months and the picture has rarely looked worse.

In many ways, the recent result against Burnley was reflected that night a year ago. Then as now, United Burnley’s back four was adamant and unforgiving for much of the game. Then as now, two powerful Burnley strikers struck to give the Clarets a two-goal lead.

However, there are two main differences.

First, there shouldn’t be a late performance of Solskjær’s men this time, and they collapsed after a first home loss to Burnley since 1962.

Second, and more importantly, the mood change in Old Trafford. Empty seats were scattered around the football arena when United fans voted with their feet and decided to stay away from the Wednesday game after a flood of truly appalling results. More United fans joined them as the game went down the last straight.

The change in the atmosphere was noticeable and the full-time whistle was greeted with an inevitable refrain.

However, a late comeback similar to that of 12 months ago is unlikely to have lifted the gloom that conquered the Theater of Dreams. Even a win would hardly cover the very large cracks that have grown all year round.

Burnley, who has ended his Old Trafford hoodoo after wasting two leads twice in recent years, will rightly be one of the main narratives from Wednesday’s game, but it’s not the first team to emerge in the years after Ferguson separated from Manchester United.

West Brom, Everton and Newcastle, to name a few, all went to Old Trafford and got three points there when they felt blood. But for every team that defeated Manchester United in their own field, there was a feeling of struggle, a feeling of holding on.

For example, Crystal Palace ended the 21-year-old wait for a win at Old Trafford last August, but had to put a lot of effort into achieving it.

It made no sense on Wednesday evening. From the moment Chris Wood brought Burnley to the top, it was a matter of course that they would leave with three points.

Much to the chagrin of the red-clad pendants, there was no creativity, no penetration, no ideas, no passion.

Of course, Solskjaer is not only responsible for United’s problems, but it may also be the case that a change of manager is urgently needed and the club has far more serious concerns.

His team is simply unable to break up defensively organized teams, which is damn statistics if United falls behind.

The Burnley game last January was the first time United had fallen behind Solskjaer and they faced the challenge in a spectacular way. However, it turned out to be an outlier and in the 17 league games in which they fell behind, they only won twice and managed only three poor draws.

Perhaps it would be appropriate if the United hierarchy decided enough after the defeat against Burnley; They are exactly the kind of team that Solskjaer has fought most against.

“He’s a manager who’s in trouble … They look instantly lost … I just don’t think Ole is the right person.” ! #beINPL #MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/shtH2FLrLX

– beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 22, 2020

Burnley, an embodiment of Brexit with its two banks of four and inflexible compliance with Sean Dye’s teachings, urged United to be sure that they had neither the players nor the tactics to break them.

Dickens’ opening monologue in his Magnum opus A Tale of Two Cities ends with the line “It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

The latter summarizes everything pretty well.

