Today, for the first time, the City of Calgary will recognize and commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the town hall.

This global remembrance day tells the stories of courageous survivors and honors the six million Jews and 11 million other individuals who perished in the Shoah (Holocaust).

January 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, an event first commemorated by the United Nations in 2005. Although this day is recognized worldwide and sanctioned by the United Nations, only a handful of municipalities in North America officially recognize this day, including New York, Windsor and, more recently, Calgary and Toronto.

Canada, which became a member of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in 2009, was first formally recognized as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2015. However, for local Jewish communities, government recognition is much more than ceremonial or symbolic . Official recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day has always gone hand in hand with initiatives to recognize, condemn and act against anti-Semitism. When the International Holocaust Remembrance Day was first announced by the United Nations, it came as part of a larger initiative, Resolution 60/7, which encouraged countries to develop educational programs on genocide, condemn religious intolerance, incitement, harassment or violence based on ethnic origin or religious belief.

In New York, recognition of the day was accompanied by a week-long Holocaust education city. In Calgary, the recognition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day was part of an essential movement announcement, “Fighting Anti-Semitism in the City of Calgary,” and more recently in Toronto, the recognition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day was seen by the city as a opportunities to raise public awareness and understanding of our history in response to the growing denial of Holocaust and anti-Semitism in Canada. In collaboration with these educational initiatives, now more than ever, public recognition of the Holocaust and recognition of the reality of anti-Semitism issues.

