Students go to class on the University of Calgary campus on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Both Alberta and Ontario are implementing performance-based funding formulas for universities and, in both cases, a significant proportion of funding must be linked to performance in a narrow set of indicators related to labor market outcomes. What is the problem with this, you might ask? Let us consider three possible motivations: serving the needs of the labor market, optimizing innovation and increasing responsibility.

Serving the needs of the labor market

Universities do not control the labor market and governments are weak in predicting future labor market needs. The 2017 report by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment highlights “the shift away from manufacturing to service and knowledge economics means that there is a greater emphasis on” soft “skills such as problem solving, communication, skills interpersonal and critical thinking. ” The report concludes, perhaps clearly, that “the world of work is rapidly transforming” and that the key to navigating such a future is to remain flexible and fluent; she goes on to say, “Some of the future job opportunities may not even exist today …”

It is precisely in the area of ​​flexible thinking and soft skills that universities excel. However, to stay consistent in their quality offerings, universities require predictable funding. Keeping universities in a constant state of uncertainty will only limit, not improve, their ability to deliver innovative programs that are based on their traditional strengths.

Moreover, using only a few proposed metrics of Alberta and Ontario, their stupidity is in the spotlight. For example, what better way to sabotage a university education than by expanding K-12 and post-secondary standardized testing as they propose with the “Skills and Competency Related Metric”? Such a scheme is the wrong wrong direction for developing and strengthening soft skills. Another proposed metric, “Average Graduate Income”, will reward universities for favoring high-paying fields (as measured in the short term), rather than for developing graduates who are critical, creative and well-paid citizens. committed to meaningful work and living in a wide variety of areas needed by society.

Optimizing innovation

However implemented they are, performance-based funding models lead to narrowing scholarships, of what is possible, in both teaching and research. Measures like “Research Sponsorship Income” encourage researchers to focus on what counts and what is rewarded for what matters, as they play it safe in the conventional in their prey to hit targets, rather than new ground ideas. and the uncertain but innovative ways that become potential monumental game changers.

Finally, if it comes to increasing accountability

The truth is, unlike almost any other professional workplace, university faculty work is under constant scrutiny. It starts with anonymous student assessments for each course; next, there is a constant stream of wings, anonymous colleagues from around the world, tasked with reviewing and criticizing our scholarships; then, our performance is regularly evaluated in teaching, research and service. This review is often carried out at three levels of scrutiny: the department (or equivalent), a peer committee and, finally, by an administrative decree; for promotion and ownership decisions, add some layers of supervision. Programs are also reviewed internally and externally every six or more years. Furthermore, in many areas, there are professional accreditation bodies with rigorous standards (for example, in engineering, medicine, psychology, social work, teaching, etc.); not to mention regular financial and human resource management audits.

Let’s face it, whenever governments start navigating performance-based financing schemes, you can be sure they will be followed quickly by budget cuts, as recently in Alberta and Ontario. Sadly, it will be so predictable. The fact is that these are the tired, costly ideas adopted by the illegitimate and cynical governments that duplicate governments and other jurisdictions where ideas have already failed. Let’s not let ourselves be measured against these deceptive and deceptive methods in a classic academic version of The Hunger Games. The public deserves and needs to demand better.

Marc Spooner is a professor in the faculty of education at the University of Regina.

