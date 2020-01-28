advertisement

Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner Jill Clayton says Privacy Data Day is a good time to reflect on our use of the Internet.

David Bloom / Postmedia

Today is Data Privacy Day – a day to reflect on privacy rights over the past decade and how to move forward with privacy discussions over the next 10 years.

Discoveries of social surveillance were ongoing throughout 2010. Government mass surveillance programs were exposed at the beginning of the decade. The focus has recently shifted to digital economy and “supervisory capitalism”.

If you are over 20, social change has been monumental. The smartphones and many applications we install collect personal information – from location tracking to contact lists and call logs. These and other technologies revolutionized our world of work, learning environments and social spaces in less than 15 years.

Meanwhile, if you are under the age of 20, this is how the world has always acted. As a result, this demographic has a nuanced understanding of online intimacy and reputation, often through their experiences of trial and error in understanding how to protect themselves.

The digital economy is pervasive in all aspects of young people’s lives. There are thousands of educational apps used in classrooms. Free messaging applications are the way families interact with one another. Of course, there are also platforms for friends, such as game communities or social media sites.

The impact of technology starts new. Many of us – including myself – have wondered or commented on how carefully some preschoolers navigate apps on a tablet or smartphone.

These developments are not naturally volatile. Network spaces connect the world. The appearance of some of these services is astounding, and academics and developers – some of them from Alberta – are creating innovations across industries for the public good.

However, there is a gap in recognizing the impacts of surveillance technologies on our privacy rights. Often we do not know what is happening behind the scenes with our data in an attempt to influence our spending habits or political choices, as examples.

As increasingly sophisticated techniques to collect, analyze, and disseminate data have been developed, these surveillance technologies are compared to a black box. We know what the purpose is, but we don’t know what’s inside.

I believe it is vital for us to fill that information gap in Alberta’s classes by embedded conversations about what personal information is, how it is used and monetized, and how best we can make informed choices about the services we subscribe to through curriculum review process and other initiatives.

To that end, my office is a supporter of the EQuality Project, a seven-year study program led by Valerie Steeves and Jane Bailey at the University of Ottawa. The project is a partnership of researchers, research and policy institutes, teachers, community groups and youth. I am proud to say that there is a strong Alberta contingent. In addition to supporting my office, the Alberta government and the Alberta Teachers Association are project partners.

What I have learned through our support of the EQuality Project and its research is that children and young people do not need to be lectured about online privacy and security. However, we must signal to students – and adults, for that matter – that talking about these topics is important for our growth and development as individuals and as a society. It is also essential to understand our rights as citizens. The lesson plans and research coming out of the eQuality Project provide teachers and parents with guidance on facilitating these discussions.

In February, such an opportunity to think and talk about privacy is happening in Alberta. The eQuality Project and the Alberta Teachers Association are partners in the #DisconnectChallenge Alberta. Nearly 10,000 Alberts have registered to participate, including teachers, parents and students.

I encourage anyone interested in visiting disconnectchallenge.ca to learn more about the challenge and its goals, and to continue to learn more about your privacy rights over the next decade to help make informed choices in online and discover how to regain control of your personality information.

Jill Clayton is Alberta’s information and privacy commissioner. The office of the Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner regulates and enforces the province’s freedom of information and privacy laws. The OIPC also provides freedom of information education and privacy issues.

