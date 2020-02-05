advertisement

Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sundance Chief Sundance Chief Rueben George along with other indigenous executives comment on the Trans Mountain pipeline ruling by the Vancouver B.C. Federal Court of Appeal, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD / CANADIAN PRESS

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recently called for the suspension of three Canadian infrastructure projects: Project C for the Hydro Hydro site, the TC Energy TC Coastal Energy Project and the TMX Trans Mountain Project.

The Committee believes that since not all First Nations have given their “free, prior and informed consent”, projects should not continue. Some time later, B.C. the human rights commissioner echoed the committee’s position.

The response was immediate, especially in the Coastal Gas League, where part of Wet’suwet Nation’s hereditary chiefs are preventing construction in violation of a court order. Numerous indigenous leaders have criticized the committee and commissioner for disregarding the prevailing indigenous support for the project, and indeed opportunities for changing the nation for some First Nations.

There are other reasons to be troubled by the positions of the commissioner and the commissioner.

Calls for the free, prior and informed consent of all First Nations appear to be based on the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. UNDRIP is a non-binding declaration that sets aspiring human rights standards for Indigenous peoples. The statement refers to free, prior and informed consent in six different cases, addressing various actions that may affect indigenous peoples.

Given its nature, the language in the statement is broad and indistinguishable. As a result, it is not easily given to the nuances of individual situations. However, the UN has confirmed that consent is neither expected nor required under all circumstances. Most importantly, the statement also explicitly acknowledges the need for the rights boundaries in the statement to respect the rights of others. Unfortunately, these balance sheets are not even counted on clear commission or commissioner applications.

Ironically, committee and commissioner calls closely follow the adoption of legislation in B.C. to implement UNDRIP, and the federal government reaffirms its intention to do so, the event the commissioner uses to try to substantiate her argument. However, after B.C. the government has made it clear, its legislation – which was co-developed with First Nations leadership – does not make UNDRIP law. Rather, it demands that the government take measures, in consultation and cooperation with the indigenous peoples of B.C., to approximate the laws of B.C. with the objectives of the statement, set out by mutual agreement. It also enables agreement on joint decision-making or seeking the consent of an indigenous governing body; however, there is nothing that considers a First Nation to take unilateral action to prevent an authorized project from proceeding.

Finally, both the commission and the commissioner ignore existing Canadian laws. Canada has a dark legacy of using its laws against indigenous peoples, but it is also one of only a handful of countries where indigenous rights are enshrined in its Constitution, and where indigenous people have real access to the courts .

Indigenous groups can go to court in Canada to enforce their rights, including trying to establish that their traditional laws prevail over everyone else. Perhaps more significantly, even when an indigenous group has not proven its rights, it can still go to court to argue that its rights were not properly respected during a government decision-making process, including arguing that their consent is needed before a project can proceed. Unfortunately, hereditary bosses who oppose CoastLink Cruise did not pursue either of these options, which also seems to have been ignored by the committee and commissioner.

The Committee and the Commissioner conclude by expressing hope for a peaceful solution and concerns about threats of violence; though pointing their collective fingers in only one direction. Hopefully, at least we agree that we all want a peaceful solution.

Hopefully, we too can agree that we have a goal to end discrimination against Indigenous people. But with respect, that path will not be reached by advocating for nothing to happen unless all Indigenous people agree on it; history has taught us that it is almost certain to be a recipe for nothing to happen, and for continued poverty, which unfortunately seems to be a driver of discrimination. Ending discrimination will also not be achieved by encouraging Indigenous people to become involved in remedies rather than, if necessary, settling our differences in court; adherence to the law cannot be just for the alleged oppressors. Finally, ending discrimination will not be achieved by blaming the flames on people’s fear of the statement. If the B.C. legislation succeeds, it will be because it is based on mutual recognition and respect, and showing that indigenous and non-indigenous people can work together, not encouraging the unlawful pursuit of biased actions and insecurity.

Sandy Carpenter is a co-founder of Canadian Regulatory and Domestic Law and is widely recognized as one of the leading experts in regulatory and indigenous law in Canada.

