Despite indications to the contrary, Canadians across the country agree on a few things. And here, I’m referring to you more than just hockey and Tim Hortons.

Take the vehicle choice, as informed by Statistics Canada vehicle sales data for 2010 to 2018. The statistics that the site releases is the growing percentage of light trucks in overall sales figures. While this may be interpreted as a unique trend for Western Canada, there is consistency in data across regions.

For Canada as a whole, this segment rose from 54 percent to 69 percent.

Car manufacturers have been extremely successful in creating demand for vehicles that offer many of the same comfort and convenience features that previously belonged only to the passenger car segment. And indeed, it is the passenger car segment that has seen a corresponding decline in sales.

SUVs have gained the status as an acceptable, if not preferred, form of urban transport. As for trucks, they are no longer just for the farm. Their heavier platforms offer a perception of greater passenger safety.

There are implications of such a strong shift in consumer preference. The increase in vehicle weight suggests that Canada is moving in the opposite direction to the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Statistics from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative (GFEI) support this compilation. GFEI is a 2009 partnership between international agencies, which promotes actions to improve the energy efficiency of the global fleet of light duty vehicles. Its aim is to halve average fuel consumption per kilometer by 2030, against a 2005 standard.

Recent results are not encouraging. GFEI noted in May 2019, “in both emerging and advanced economy categories, the rate of fuel efficiency gains drops significantly less than is necessary to meet the GFEI 2030 target.”

The results for Canada are uncomfortable, considering that essentially all vehicles consumers are buying in a larger number run on gasoline. Canada was one of only four countries in the GFEI group to see an increase in its average fleet fuel consumption between 2015 and 2018.

Take care to guess which country has the highest average CO2 emissions per kilometer? Why, it’s Canada. For the last three years, in fact. Our average emissions in 2017 were even higher than the US, a country often associated with a preference for large, inefficient vehicles.

A potentially perplexing aspect of the car sales trend is the implication that Canadian consumers disregard the environmental impact when making their purchase decision. If true, how does this square with the prevailing view that we are becoming increasingly concerned about climate change?

Maybe the Canadian car buyer who cares about climate change action is making a wrong assumption. Specifically, they may assume that the government, and not them personally, will address our environmental commitments by imposing carbon taxes or taking other actions. After all, haven’t we been told that carbon taxes are fine?

It is more likely that the environmental footprint of a vehicle is simply one of many factors to consider at the time of purchase. Vehicle comfort, safety, comfort and cold weather performance are also important.

On the other hand, if decisions on larger and heavier vehicles are being taken by those who claim to be serious about climate action but with full knowledge and disregard for the resulting higher emissions, then it suggests a level hypocrisy that is difficult to understand.

