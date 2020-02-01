advertisement

Albertans may have become accustomed to reading about our oilfield clearing crisis. But the lack of debate over scale and guilt is an assessment of how urgent Alberta is to solve this problem.

When the top provincial official and his team of Alberta Energy Regulatory experts sketch out their assessment of outstanding energy sector recovery obligations and warn their quarterly-trillion-dollar valuation is likely to be very small, I think we have to take them seriously.

But that’s just me. Industry, government and regulators prefer to keep their heads in the sand as much as they can.

Leaving aside the debate about whether this crisis involves $ 60 billion in unfinished cleanup (as the EAR publicly claims) or at least $ 260 billion (as the EAR privately suggests), peer-reviewed research I’ve done for 15 years with the oil lobby records show why Albertans hair should be on fire.

The industry intends, and Alberta regulators allow, the clearance to be postponed more or less indefinitely. The oil part does not have a savings account to retire hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells, pipelines or equipment.

It aims to fund tens or hundreds of billions in final clearing with continued operating profits.

(To clarify, there are two Alberta oil industries: crude oil and natural gas on the one hand, and bitumen from petroleum oils on the other. Alberta oil and gas industries are extremely mature and unprofitable; on the contrary, bitumen production is relatively new and remains profitable. The problem of purification in oils rivals that of oil and gas, but the latter is closer to the necessary pension.)

The EAR internal study set oil and gas clearance at about $ 100 billion, pipelines at $ 30 billion, and oil at $ 130 billion.

The reason that $ 100 billion for hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells is so urgent is that there is no operating profit left to fund the cleanup required.

The dark prospects of oil and gas increasingly recovering profitability may strike readers as hard to believe, given the perception offered by industry friends in the media and government. But if you differentiate between the production of extremely profitable bitumen and the production of oil and gas that loses money, the actual events start to make more sense.

Take the previous government, for example. The NDP had been a regular critic of Alberta’s extremely low rates. How else, then, can he justify them by doing a royal family review and by lowering the lower levels of kings in the world even further?

Was it because the conventional industry is on the verge of mass bankruptcy and can only rely on subsidies and regulatory mitigation? Maybe.

Last week, it was revealed that Alberta’s oil and gas companies now have $ 178m in unpaid property taxes, not all of which can be explained by several dozen insolvent companies. The oil and gas companies that continue to operate are also choosing not to pay their taxes.

And they are moving away from it, with effective consent from current and former governments. The UCP government is now relying on municipal governments to simply lower their oil collection taxes, exacerbating local austerity by reducing provincial budget cuts.

The industry, and even some critics of understanding, argue that the best way to fund cleanup is to continue to ensure that the industry is “healthy, dynamic and well capitalized.” This logic has a certain appeal, but only if we ignore the poor prospect will we see oil and gas again profitable.

The fact that Alberta can’t charge the trade of competing rules for our oil and gas, the fact that we can’t get anyone to clear much of anything without going bankrupt, and the fact that oil can’t (or just refuses) to pay its taxes. its all points to an unfortunate reality: the sun has set Alberta’s oil and gas industry down.

The total bankruptcy of Alberta’s oil and gas industry, the fact that our energy regulators have been seized by the industry for decades, and the dedication of public officials to keep these zombie oil and gas companies from stumbling along, it all means the challenge Alberta faces is both urgent and daunting.

But the prospect of decades of full employment in the energy sector cleaning up these old wells awaits an Alberta with the political courage to make polluters pay for the mess they benefited from.

There is still hope for a better future for Alberta, but the hour is late. The sooner Albertans recognize this, the more chance we have.

Regan Boychuk is an oilfield responsibilities researcher with the Alberta Obligation Detection Project, who is hosting a Didsbury Landowners self-help workshop Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Excalibur Building (1601 – 15th Avenue).

