Many of us have come to British Columbia to reinvent ourselves and even flee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have somehow picked up on this fact amid the false facts they are pursuing in the tabloids. Now they are stationed part-time near the appropriately named royal city, the aristocratic equivalent of climate change refugees who choose to live in the vicinity of our province.

It is of course a completely different move for climate change – more of a cultural change that shifts the temperature display by a few degrees compared to the incessant light of the Windsor family. Of course, their determination to use Canada as a form of sunscreen against the paparazzi is likely an ambitious rejection exercise, given that they are observed more than the rare birds on Vancouver Island. Someone must have bought a URL to record the sightings.

Here, too, let’s get a handle on the sensational attitude of your Rexit. This is not exactly the millennial version of King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. This is the sixth row on the throne, not the king in the wings who is married to a divorced actress who has put a burst of oxygen into the tent. You can help not to hurt the whole house thing.

The fact that the Queen did this imperial shuttle in nine time zones is further proof that she is a real adult at 93 and has complete control of The Firm. We Canadians would also hope that she will also be the Bank of Grandmom – or tap into the Bank of Dad – and pay for her nest from the rest; If not, it is fair to demand that the regrouping of 30-year-olds demonstrate a commitment to Canada that goes beyond residence and dependency.

Regardless, their presence in a safe, sophisticated home is a beautiful statement of where they live and who they will be. What the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do is do their business, but there are countless ways that they can pay off their time and resources closest to their new home.

For this reason, it is important for a company publication to mention its economic impact. It will be positive.

Your commitment to gender equality, your commitment to the fight against HIV / AIDS, your commitment to the condemnation of modern slavery, your commitment to the role of sport in society, your commitment to awareness of mental health, the maintenance of arts. are pretty committed. While using their energy, British Columbia will no doubt benefit from it.

Yes, it is possible to be astute and mention some of the jobs: for the security details, for the helicopter pilots who take them to the mainland if they choose the island as their home, and for the freelance photojournalists who get paid in the UK Pound.

Most of the time, however, when they settle in the colony, they can be powerful additions. If you want to – and you should, of course – you can raise a lot of money for a number of important charities and draw money from rich Canadians rather than wealthy Britons.

In one scene alone, she was able to sharpen the profile of our film and television industry. The same applies if she decides to promote her fashion and work with every local. You could be avatars and pragmatic, for the importance of the environment for our prosperity. A nod here and there on almost everything will increase his public reputation. They are definitely a tourist attraction, but one has to hope that they are not intrusive.

In short, even if they lose their titles, their status offers a huge opportunity that comes from their responsibility. They start a family franchise in the 21st century and give it another wave of redefinition, just like his mother and grandmother did when they joined the royalty of the royal family and used it for the common good. Only they don’t do it entirely in England.

Fair enough, some of them do get out of the ceaseless look that the British press can exert on you like no other – they run away from it at least as often – but we’re not picky people when it comes to someone in the house Abroad that pays attention to us. And they will. As a result, not many will be anything but pleased.

Kirk LaPointe is the editor and editor-in-chief of Business in Vancouver and vice president editorial of Glacier Media.

