Catherine Lang honors the memory of Calgary Herald reporter Michelle Lang at Magee High School in Vancouver, B.C., November 7, 2019.

Arlen Redekop Lorrene Hjalte / Postmedia

Like my granddaughter and former Calgary Herald reporter Michelle Lang, I’m on a mission again. Or more accurately still.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of two notable cases, both of which have a Canadian-Afghan connection: those of Michelle’s death at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Shafia sisters’ honor killings in Kingston, Ont.

Here’s how these anniversaries relate:

Within a month of Michelle’s death, I learned that she had planned to visit the Kabul office of the Calgary-based not-for-profit society, Women Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan). A tribute to Michelle in the organization’s January 2010 newsletter immediately caught my attention.

“She wanted to cover a very reported side of what is happening in Afghanistan and as Afghan men, women and children are trying to bring education to their communities and work together to pull their country out of the horrors of the past . Michelle was one of the many prominent Canadians who helped to make it happen. “

After reading the tribute, I joined the Victoria chapter of the organization. I didn’t know then, but the Kingston chapter of CW4WAfghan was looking at ways he could commemorate the young women killed in their community about six months ago.

Today, both incidents bring home to me how events on a faraway land can affect any of us without warning any day, anytime.

***

The impact of Michelle’s death is profoundly personal and 10 years continues to haunt our family. She believed in the power of journalism to bring about change, and it was precisely that confidence that led her to Afghanistan to cover Canada’s military and humanitarian mission. She wanted to report on the lives of Afghan civilians and find out if the things we consider good in the Western world – education and healthcare, for starters – can be improved as a result of Western intervention.

But it would not be, and 10 years later, her sacrifice – and that of 158 Canadian soldiers and other Canadian civilians – hangs in the balance as the US continues its so-called “peace negotiations” with the Taliban. I fear that efforts to change Afghanistan’s status as one of the most dangerous places in the world for women are in dire danger.

Although some days I’m afraid that Michelle died in vain, I know she is remembered. Her name is placed on the Afghan memorial behind Victoria’s law courts, along with Canadian soldiers who died in the service of our country. It is one of many memorial gestures that followed her death, and they bring a measure of comfort to the loved ones she left behind.

I wonder if this is also true of the Shafia sisters: Zainab, 19; Sahar, 17; Geeti, 13; and Rona Mohamed, 50, the father’s first wife of daughters. Or were their deaths in the hands of their very ordinary parents and brother, their loved ones’ collective grief hidden from the larger picture?

The Kingston Chapter of CW4WAfghan wanted to ensure that their memory would not be entirely drawn from the public eye any more than the plight of women in their hometown and abroad, so they placed a small scholarship called the Shafia Fund in their memory. This fund provides small scholarships (up to $ 500 each year) to help Afghan girls continue their post-secondary education through grants for travel, fees, supplies or other education-related expenses.

Later, Victoria Chapter of CW4WAfghan donated $ 1,500 to the Shafia Fund in honor of Michelle, as she also represents our Canadian-Afghan connection.

CW4WAfghan is a federally registered charity based on the principle that women with access to education are better equipped to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, and to realize their rights as equal beings. human. It has low costs and a huge impact on women in Afghanistan, training over 9,000 teachers, operational literacy classes for adult women, supporting a girls’ school in Kabul and an online library of resources for teachers.

At this annual gift-giving time, please take a moment to consider a donation to CW4WAfghan through his website at: https://www.cw4wafghan.ca/

Catherine Lang is the aunt of Michelle Lang, who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the conflict for the Calgary Herald and the former Canwest News Service.

