Alberta, the last Canadian province to regulate vaping, held public consultations in November to establish vaping rules. Government representatives listened to people from all walks of life, including industry. There was no surprise from the big tobacco and the big steam. Their ideas should not guide Alberta.

It is very at risk for the tobacco and vaping industries. Increasingly stringent smoking regulations have led to cigarette sales falling for years. With smokers now turning to steam, are we surprised that the industry opposes strict vaping rules?

The Alberta government heard from four vaping manufacturers, three industry associations and a smokeless tobacco vendor. Our government has reported what the industry said.

Industry worries that the government may ban steam odors. Nova Scotia recently banned all flavored and e-juice pods, and the United States has banned fruit and dessert legumes as pediatricians demanded a ban on menthol aroma. A spicy ban from Alberta is possible!

Imperial Tobacco and Imperial Brands, sellers of spicy baked goods from their fruits or sweets and their industry associations, all opposed the prohibition fragrances. Juul is temporarily stopping the production of fruit flavors to earn “the trust of society.” Manufacturers claim public health concern: people need fragrances to switch from smoking to steam. But the evidence that vaping leads to passage is limited and in some cases unclear. Many smokers smoke and smoke. Rothmans and Benson and Hedges do not sell fruit or dessert flavors, and the tastes of the claim are unnecessary. Industry fragrance recommendations match the interests of members.

However, governments must act in the best interests of children and young people. Vaping is harmful. Flavors entice young people to vape and confuse them if vaping is safe. Amber Nolan, a Canadian teenager hospitalized with burned lung damage, said tastes are factors to get people hooked: “There are so many. ‘It’s like candy, you just want to try it all.” percent of Canadians want a fragrance ban.

In terms of advertising, industry members say they only want to market to adults; however research shows industry marketing to young people. Although a US study reports that in-store advertising encourages young people to quit, Imperial Tobacco and Imperial Brands insisted that they be allowed to advertise in convenience stores. Ontario and Saskatchewan banned retail store advertising.

High levels of nicotine hasten youth rapidly. Unsurprisingly, almost all industry presenters in government opposed a nicotine cap, including Juul, which sells pods containing 59 mg / ml of nicotine. To help reduce youth heat, Alberta could follow British Columbia and European Union examples that allow nicotine levels of only 20 mg / ml.

Alberta is finally determined to tax the steam products. Industry members generally favor a lower tax on evaporated products than on tobacco. Taxation of tobacco products has been consistently demonstrated to reduce smoking; vaping taxation is likely to reduce vaping youth. Sixty-two percent of Canadians favor a 20 percent heat tax as proposed in British Columbia.

To reduce youth vaping, the government could raise the minimum age to 21. Prince Edward Island and the US recently did so. No industry member advised Alberta to raise the age to 21, but such action could be effective – underage teens have trouble finding a 21-year-old to shop for.

Many Alberta stores are suspected of selling juvenile vapes. Although most industry members (7 out of 8) recommend store licensing, the consequences are more likely to change seller behavior. The government should fund more enforcement licenses and revoke after an illegal sale.

We also need programs to help young people drop out. Significant research has shown that young people who smoke are more likely to start smoking, especially those who otherwise would not be likely to smoke (8.5-fold increased risk).

Alberta cannot afford another nicotine-dependent generation. If nicotine addiction was a flood in our home, then we would quickly turn off the faucet. But the industry has an interest in maintaining a steady stream of customers for its harmful nicotine products.

The Alberta government’s first priority is protecting the health of our children and young people. To reduce youth vaping, Alberta must ban fragrances and advertising, reduce the permitted nicotine level to 20 mg / ml, make tax-exempt youth vapors, raise the minimum purchase age to 21, licensing and strict police retail sales, and fund effective programs to help children and young people quit vaping and smoking.

Juliet Guichon, Ian Mitchell teach and Sofia Maruschak-Love, Alison Sears, Caitlin Calder-Bellamy, Kate McLennan-Dillabough, Jessica Chong and Alexa Krala are University of Calgary teachers and students; and SAAVE members: Stop Addicting Teenagers on Vaping and E-cigarettes.

