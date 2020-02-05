advertisement

I start with a quote from Dr. Ivan Zinger.

He happens to be the Correctional Investigator of Canada, a fancy name for a man who monitors what is going on in the country’s prisons.

As expected, the news is not good for the indigenous people.

“Four years ago, my office reported that indigenous people had reached 25 percent of the total inmate population,” said Zinger in a January 21 press release.

“Today I unfortunately report that the proportion of indigenous people behind bars has now exceeded 30 percent.”

It’s 30.04 percent to be precise. This is a significant number when you consider the fact that five percent of the Canadian population is inhabited by indigenous people.

Zinger didn’t mention it, but it’s also a fact that, as we’ve seen in Vancouver’s annual homeless population, Canada’s homeless population is overrepresented by indigenous people.

And how we heard from Dr. Shannon McDonald from the First Nations Health Authority have heard of indigenous people in BC. die three times more often from a drug overdose than non-First Nations individuals.

In fact, overdose is five times more likely.

Some other facts:

Indigenous offenders serve a higher proportion of their sentences before parole than non-indigenous inmates.

Indigenous inmates are overrepresented in the use of violence and “self-harming incidents” and are more likely to be held in solitary confinement for longer.

A recent national relapse study found that indigenous peoples were attacked again or detained to a much greater extent, as high as 70 percent for indigenous men in the prairie region.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about an indigenous man named Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, a 26-year-old member of the Musqueam Indian Band.

He is currently in prison after pleading guilty to possessing 1.03 grams of fentanyl for the purpose of human trafficking. The police arrested him in downtown Eastside in February 2018.

In the same column, I mentioned 37-year-old Michael Richard Rousseau, another indigenous man who is in prison. He pleaded guilty to three robberies, burglary, mischief and possession of identification documents.

As I explained in my letter about these men, both had chaotic childhoods, both had a 9th grade and both were arrested several times.

Vancouver Regional Court judge Reginald P. Harris, who presided over both cases, made it clear that neither of them had a good start in life and that indigenous heritage was a factor in their struggles.

I won’t repeat their stories here, but what Harris said about Brown stayed with me as I read what Zinger had to say about the indigenous population in Canada:

“Indeed, looking back at his background and history strongly suggests that he was doomed even before he was born. In particular, the historical abuse of indigenous people led Mr. Brown to criminal involvement and even gave him a boost.”

What can you do about it?

Zinger believes that the Canada Correctional Service plays a significant role, although the Canadian law enforcement agency has long stated that it is at the bottom of the criminal justice system and has no control or jurisdiction over the “upstream” factors that drive detention.

These factors include colonization, trauma, racism, poverty, abuse, mental health problems and a separation of family and culture.

“[The Correctional Service of Canada] must take responsibility and acknowledge that optimizations around the edges of the system don’t just stop,” he said.

“The service needs to make drastic changes to reduce readmission and return to custody, better prepare domestic offenders to meet the earliest probation periods, and return domestic offenders to their home countries more safely.”

Zinger’s office has a few recommendations:

Transfer of resources and responsibility to indigenous groups and communities for the care, custody and surveillance of indigenous criminals.

Appoint a deputy commissioner for indigenous corrections.

Improving access and availability of culturally relevant correction programs.

Clarify and strengthen the role of indigenous elders.

Improve engagement with indigenous communities and improve their ability to provide reintegration services.

Improving access to screening, diagnosis and treatment for indigenous offenders suffering from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Development of assessment and classification tools that address the needs and realities of the indigenous people affected by the criminal justice system.

Zinger pointed out that similar urgent calls for action were made in the final reports from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the national investigation into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The same recommendations emerged from two recent parliamentary committee studies on indigenous peoples in criminal justice.

“It is unacceptable that the detention rates of the indigenous people in this country are six to seven times higher than the national average,” concluded Zinger.

“Bold and urgent action is needed to address one of Canada’s most persistent and pressing human rights issues.”

It is also 2020.

