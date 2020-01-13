advertisement

More than 300 years ago, the British government offered a price to improve navigation at sea. It worked. Today, Alberta needs a similar drive for innovation, says the columnist.

Over 300 years ago, one of the greatest challenges facing nations was the ability to determine the location of a ship at sea. Naval power, and therefore global, was the gift of such knowledge. However, this had experts dismissed.

To solve the grand challenge, the Geographic Prize of 1714 was created. It was the first successful induction prize in the world. Basically, a lot of money was set by the British government as a price for anyone who could find a way to determine the exact length of a boat at sea. Innovative solutions flowed in, a solution was found and more than 200 years of maritime superiority followed.

Today, Alberta also faces major challenges. After the toughest five years we’ve had in a generation, this decade will be filled with more. Human challenges, unemployment challenges, energy challenges, food challenges, environmental challenges, policy challenges and the list goes on. Alberta is not unique in its reality facing these challenges. They are global. Yet within these challenges lies the opportunity – one to be a truly different country in the world.

Every day I see Alberta businesses, CEOs and entrepreneurs in every sector tackling the most important and complex challenges in the world. Getting emissions from fossil fuels, finding alternative uses for bitumen, trying to improve health, digging deeper with AI, growing more food on less land. These are companies in Alberta and around the world.

What if we could make Alberta the place where these problems are solved? What if we were actively focused on making Alberta the place to solve the world’s greatest challenges? This Alberta was the place for those who wanted to do hard, hard work. Paraphrasing John F. Kennedy, what if people came to Alberta not because the job was easy, but because it was difficult?

As 2020 rolls around, there is an opportunity for us to make Alberta another country. One that actively and proudly takes on the great challenges the world faces – essentially both our brand and our image. Not to try and compete in individual sectors, but on a belief, a spirit and a passion with proven talent and the right track record to support it.

Imagine this. Alberta is the place to tackle the biggest challenges in the world. Let’s say you are a business or entrepreneur and you have identified a great challenge, or you are the best in your field and want to solve a big problem, or what to do if you have the capital to settle these challenges ? You come to Alberta.

Our positioning to do this is incredibly strong. We have a history of global excellence in energy and agriculture. In Alberta, we have a dynamic transport sector and are strategically located for the air, road and rail systems. We have one of the top three artificial intelligence centers on earth, and have nurtured the technology talent that has created world-class innovation ventures such as iStockphoto, Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks, Benevity, Bioware, Attabotics, AltaML and more. We don’t need to build something out of nothing; we can build our purpose on existing strengths and assets.

How to do it? Here’s an idea: -make A-A.

Recalling the isolation of Geography from earlier, I propose the creation of the A-price. Alberta companies, institutions and governments make their great challenges to the world to solve them and find ways to solve them in Alberta. Incentives often result in multiple enterprise formations, large investments and R&D scales. Alberta’s history with COSIA’s Carbon XPrize and CRIN’s grand challenges are important legacies to build.

Zero net energy. Bitumen beyond combustion. Plant-based protein. Clear the air. Healthier population. Machine learning in healthcare. These challenges are no match for Albertan innovation.

We Can Do It We’ve been doing it for years.

When we wanted to figure out how to extract oil from petroleum oils, it was the Albertans who solved it. When we wanted to do the same with a smaller environmental footprint, it was the Albertans who solved it. When the world needed a hepatitis C vaccine, it was an Albertan who resolved it. When the world needed a new programming language, it was an Albertan who developed JavaScript. When we needed to quench the common cold, it was an Albertan who developed Cold-Fx.

We have a long and rich history of solving the great challenges in Alberta. It’s part of our DNA. This year, it allows us to vigorously and visibly recover this. That would mean something to Alberta of the future.

Adam Legge is president of the Alberta Business Council.

