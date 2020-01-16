advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a memorial service for victims of the Iran Airlines crash at the Saville Community Sports Center in Edmonton on Sunday, January 12th.

WALTER TYCHNOWICZ / AFP via Getty Images

TV commentator John Oliver brilliantly and hilariously roasted Justin Trudeau in the lead-up to the Prime Minister’s first election victory, focusing on the then-candidate’s “emotional intelligence” defended.

Experienced edited news clips said that little Trudeau may be lacking in his father’s intelligence, but prepared for it in his “emotional intelligence”. I’m paraphrasing, but Oliver conveyed this with his usual ingenuity, taking us back to a new Trudeau thriller beginner’s school report card: maybe a B in science and physically processed … but he gets one “squirrel” on emotional intelligence.

Oliver is right. You cannot really appreciate or value an intuitive as emotional intelligence. Given Trudeau’s 2019 run, we can see that the young man himself would not exactly get an A + in EI after some mistakes of the past decades.

But this week in 2020, the man who was described as “Justin” and “not ready” in previous political campaign ads was really ready. Ready to be what Americans would call “Consoler Head.” In the old days, Trudeau’s emotional intelligence brought humanity and leadership needed in a devastating week for Iranians-Canadians, Canada, Iran, and the world.

A civilian passenger aircraft was shot down by the army of a sovereign government. Fifty-seven Canadians perished in a terrible mistake.

Despite getting into politics, the experience of families who have lost loved ones is beyond borders, leaders, beyond their reality. It’s unbreakable. None of us can really imagine what the families of the victims are going through.

However, Trudeau this week had the personal and political courage to try it.

When he sat down with families a few days earlier, and at his attendance at Sunday’s memorial in Edmonton, where many of the plane’s passengers hailed from, Trudeau did his best to listen. To be there. Let us try to imagine what these sad families are going through. Enter emotional intelligence.

Now, this is not a partisan comment. Some may conclude that Trudeau’s emotional intelligence is staged, managed, or even Machiavellian. Others may really feel his words, and empathy is true. I would argue that it doesn’t matter at a time like this. Yes, at times during his speeches, he can be too “breathy” in his own words or leave his dramatic pauses a little too much.

But genuine or maybe good politics, Trudeau appeared emotionally this week.

Trudeau is showing “national empathy” at a time when affected families, Iranian Canadians, Canadians and even Iranians themselves need a leader to be what trauma survivors call “the ship of grief.” Just be there. Go for empathy. Listen. Feel. You have the ability to hold sorrow for another.

Family, friends, therapists, religious leaders can do it, and I would argue that in times of national tragedy, a political leader should. The robbers, and indeed the public, do not necessarily need military leadership and revenge in the face of these terrible moments. They need emotional leadership.

Yes, sometimes military leadership is the right answer. Some of the best leaders in history have this kind of ability. Executives who can get the exact pulse of a nation at the moment of need. Think of Churchill’s World War II speech “We’ll Fight on the Beaches”, striking the right chord over the radio waves of the UK (and indeed Europe) radio. Or Trudeau’s “Just Watch Me” moment during the FLQ Crisis. Portrait. These leaders showed determination and persuasion in the face of the threat.

But we are not at war. We are in grief. One could argue that an empathetic leader can draw the hearts of their citizens not only in times of war but in “times of sorrow”. Demonstrating compassion, understanding, heart leaders become real. Their words and expressions of compassion pierce through the curtains of television screens and smartphones. Almost displaying a sense of family when excited.

While not at a Churchillian or Elizabethan level, Trudeau’s administration of Canadians’ emotional needs this week has been exemplary. As someone who has been following Canadian politics for decades, I cannot recall another Canadian prime minister who demonstratively prioritized the emotional needs of Canadians after such a tragedy.

So whether you voted it or didn’t vote for it, or if this prime minister is not for you: this week, Justin Trudeau was the prime minister for us and dare we say, the world.

In a tragic, defining week for Iranians-Canadians, Canadians, and the larger public at large, I give Justin Trudeau four stars … and a squirrel on emotional intelligence. Thank you sir.

Doctor Vinay Bharadia is a clinical neuropsychologist in Calgary.

