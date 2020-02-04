advertisement

A delay in introducing body control in hockey will reduce injuries without diminishing entertainment, the columnist says.

The recent and unfortunate spinal cord injury sustained by a young Winnipeg hockey player reminds us that serious injuries, often with lifelong consequences, occur in amateur sports.

As a rational, caring society, we must do what we can to prevent preventable injuries in hockey and all sports, enabling children and young people to play safely.

There is compelling evidence that children are at a threefold increased risk of head, neck, spine and other injuries when controlling the body. The Praxis Spinal Cord Institute, which leads collaboration on spinal cord injury research, innovation and care, commissioned a 2012 Canadian parent survey that revealed strong parental support for delayed introduction of body control by the end under 18 years of age. While banned from recreational hockey, body control is introduced into U15 hockey. Meanwhile, the American Pediatric Association recommends not checking your body until you are 16 years old. A 2017 study showed that a ban on troop control in the U13 Division (formerly peewee) was effective in reducing concussions by 64 percent, and all related to hockey injuries by half. The author, Dr. Carolyn Emery, chair of the Calgary Sports Injury Prevention Research Center, recently released additional data that predicts 6,000 fewer injuries per season should the body controlling the ban be extended to the U15 level. In the last five years, there have been more than a dozen hockey-related spinal cord injuries in Canada.

Proponents of body control presentation at an early age argue that early presentation is essential to preparing players for later play. Emery’s research has shown that it has no “protective” effect of early presentation. The players who learned to control the body at U13 did not suffer more or less serious injury in their U15 years. Furthermore, the decline in boys’ hockey enrollment coincides with the start of body control. Meanwhile, the chances of a player holding a suspected concussion in a championship for body control are about one in five a year, while the chances of playing at least one match in the NHL are less than one in 3,000. Giving a minor consent to play in a body control championship is a contentious issue as the risks increase.

The sooner the body is checked, the more cumulative injuries a young person will suffer. The developing brain is sensitive, and size differences between players during adolescence can be significant, increasing the risk of injury from collisions.

Spinal Cord Praxis Institute is dedicated to ensuring that research evidence is learned to improve health outcomes for Canadians living with spinal cord injuries. Equally important is to prevent spinal cord injuries.

Our board of directors includes individuals who have suffered spinal cord injuries from sports, and have established successful careers in business, medicine, research and engineering.

One of these board members, Dean Bergeron, a former Paralympic gold medalist and a member of the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame, recognizes firsthand the consequences of contact in young hockey after suffering a spinal cord injury a junior hockey coaching session in Quebec in 1987. He vividly remembers his first game where body control was allowed and he felt scared and aware of the danger even though he was bigger and stronger than most players in his league.

Amateur hockey players are paying a very high price for our failure to act on what the study shows to be true: controlling the body is a major cause of hockey-related injuries to our youth, one that can be eliminated without compromising the spirit and integrity of this fantastic game.

At a minimum, leagues should be required to report injuries, in a concise format, so that players and parents can make informed decisions about what they consider to be a tolerable risk.

Save the health of children and young people and hockey fun will follow.

Bill Barrable is the CEO of Praxis Spinal Cord Institute and a former U18 hockey coach.

