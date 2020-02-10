advertisement

Most British Colombians have one Favorite memory of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Most also remember the panic that snow-free cities and mountains caused.

A company for which I previously received a pay slip has temporarily placed its headquarters near BC Place. We heard rehearsals of the opening ceremony in our offices and cabins. Outside, we noticed many uniformed police officers from other jurisdictions.

The lines in the coffee shops and in the lunchrooms were larger than usual even before the procedure started. The trash cans on the sidewalks have been replaced with two rings and a plastic bag – a practice that should make suspicious packages easier to spot.

A decade later, the British Colombians look back on the 2010 games with a lot of love. The Research Co. found that two-thirds of the residents (68 percent) believe it was worth holding the Vancouver Winter Olympics. In addition, significant proportions of British Columbians believe that the games had a positive impact on Canada (74 percent), the city of Vancouver (70 percent), the province (69 percent) and the entire Metro Vancouver region (67 percent).

Metro Vancouverites is particularly pleased with the end result of efforts that would probably not have been possible without an Olympic offer. Almost three quarters (72 percent) are satisfied with the legacy projects of the 2010 Winter Olympics such as the Richmond Olympic Oval and the Hillcrest Center. Even more residents (82 percent) are satisfied with the infrastructure they continue to use, such as the Canada Line SkyTrain and improvements to the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

It’s fair to say that Vancouverites would be ready to host the Winter Olympics even if the next available opportunity is 10 years away. In the early stages of the 2030 selection process, former hosts Salt Lake City (Utah) (2002) and Sapporo (Japan) (1972) announced their intention to bid together with Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital, as the second city to host the To become summer (1992) and winter games. Beijing, China is the first city to show both summer (2008) and winter (2022) editions.

If all levels of government feel adequately prepared to take on another challenge that is not simply what was done in 2010, Vancouver can make history and become the only city to host the Winter Games first and then invite athletes and spectators to the Summer Games become .

The idea of ​​Vancouver submitting an offer for the Summer Games is supported by three out of five British Columbians (62 percent), while 31 percent disagree. Support is highest among residents aged 18 to 34 (67 percent), 61 percent among residents aged 35 to 54, and 52 percent among residents aged 55 and above.

Los Angeles, California, will host the Summer Olympics in 2028. This would make another application for North America in 2032 difficult, but not impossible. If the IOC continues to focus on frugality and the use of existing facilities, Vancouver would become an exceptional summer candidate. We can even take a SkyTrain to the University of British Columbia campus, where sports like volleyball or tennis could find a home. Maybe even soccer on natural grass.

Summer is a unique opportunity to show what Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada can do together. A successful Olympic offering would put the city in an enviable position to attract the eyes of the whole world, and not just those from countries that participate in winter sports. Better yet, we wouldn’t have to pray for snow the week before the activities begin.

Mario Canseco is the President of Research Co.

The results are based on an online study conducted between January 21 and 24 among 800 adults in British Columbia. The data were statistically weighted according to Canadian age, gender and region census data in Canada. The margin of error that measures the variability of the sample is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times the 20.

