The Alberta Independent Deal panel held its third open-air borough meeting with a sold-out convened at the Commonwealth Center in Calgary on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney recently created a “fair deal” panel that will consider whether Alberta should pull out of the Canada Pension Plan and devise its own plan.

Whether this is a serious proposal or a political mistake, Albertans must think long before abandoning a public retirement plan that is a Canadian success story.

The CPP was started in 1966. Equally funded by employer and employee contributions. Contributions and pensions are paid at the same rate throughout the country. The maximum annual pension in 2020 at age 65 is $ 14,110. Reforms made in 2016 will gradually increase the maximum pension earned in the future.

The CPP is jointly run by the federal and provincial governments. The changes must be approved by two-thirds of the provinces representing two-thirds of the population. Over the past 50 years, governments have been negotiating reforms that have put the plan into sound investment and administrative avenues. The latest CPP actuarial report shows that current contribution levels can be stable for 75 years.

CPP investments are overseen by an independent expert board. Its members are elected by a committee of candidates from several governments. The board’s mandate is to invest only in the interest of plan beneficiaries. The CPP investment fund is over $ 400 billion. Its average rate of return has been over 10 percent per year.

Canadians moving internally can rely on the CPP as a secure source of retirement income. It is universal, sustainable, portable, well managed, has inflation-protected benefits and is well-regarded internationally. Why would the Albertans withdraw?

Some claim that an Alberta plan may have lower levels of contribution. A small reduction may be possible in the short term, but that would leave future Albertans facing higher uncollected liabilities. The long-term stability of CPP contribution levels depends on the continued growth of the employment earnings base. If the revenue base does not grow as expected, significant rate increases may be required. This is especially important for Alberta given our heavy reliance on volatile commodity prices. We are better protected as part of a larger, diverse whole.

Canadians who have participated in the CPP and the Quebec Pension Plan have their pension rights on both recognized plans wherever they retire. This has been possible because the plans have the same benefits and levels of contribution. Such harmonization would be uncertain for a particular Alberta plan if the contributions and benefits were not the same.

It is suggested that the assets of an Alberta plan could be managed by AIMCo, the Alberta government’s investment management corporation. The CPP’s investment wing enjoys a broad reputation for its independence, focused mandate and performance. In contrast, AIMCo has numerous clients with multiple mandates, some of which are governed by the provincial government.

Some predict that the assets of an Alberta plan may be directed toward promoting the Alberta economy. This would be contrary to the obligations of the faith of the believers of the plan. The job of a pension trustee is to act in the interest of current and future beneficiaries by choosing the best possible investment and risk diversification.

If a particular Alberta fund underestimated due to investment in a suffering Alberta industry, workers would face multiple shocks: less jobs, lower wages and higher levels of contribution.

No province has attempted to withdraw from the CPP. Quebec set its plan from Day 1. How difficult it is to know how the withdrawal request would be handled by the federal and other provincial governments.

An Alberta plan would inherit liabilities for all the benefits people have gained while working in Alberta since 1966. Because so many Canadians have moved in and out of Alberta, determining Alberta’s liabilities would be tricky and likely involve difficult negotiations.

Although the CPP has over $ 400 billion in assets, its liabilities exceed a trillion dollars. An Alberta plan could inherit about $ 180 billion in liabilities. Some have said our share of assets would be $ 40 billion. Whatever our share, a large unfinished debt and a smaller population base with an unstable economy is a risky proposition.

There are other concerns. A costly duplicate administration would have to be created. Such complex transitions are long and error prone. The federal government will have to renegotiate at least 59 agreements with other countries to cover Albertans working abroad or foreigners working here.

There are many unknowns to such a monumental change. Once done, it cannot be undone. Albertans could lose a lot. It is not clear what we would gain.

Virendra Gupta and Ellen Nygaard have decades of experience in public pension policy in Alberta.

