Bernadette Majdell, CEO of HomeSpace Society, speaks at the grand opening of Clayton, a safe show for Calgary homeless, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Clayton provides safe and affordable housing for about 30 single adults in the Bowness neighborhood. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

When an extreme cold sight hit Calgary last month, most of us were annoying, bored and, well, cold, but we got it.

We stocked up before taking the dog for a (much shorter) walk. We changed the schedules so that children could leave school and did not have to wait temperatures at -30 C for a bus. We returned the heat to our homes and ate hearty stains to keep warm.

The weekly freezing was much more than an annoyance for the thousands of Calgars currently experiencing homelessness. As General Manager of the HomeSpace Society, I work with these vulnerable Calgarians day by day. While most of us went through the deep freeze checking our weather applications to see when the warm weather was coming, the vulnerable Calgarians worried about dying from exposure on our roads.

While I was encouraged when I saw hundreds of people donate warm coats, boots and jackets during snap in response to requests from Calgary homeless shelters, the fact is that no amount of winter clothing will address the root cause – thousands of Calgarians have desperate need homes.

There are nearly 3,000 roofless Calgars. They are no different than you or me – they are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. Thousands of Calgars are a wage far from homeless. Our city is short about 15,000 affordable homes. And, studies have shown time and time again that residential people actually cost less than homelessness. When people are deployed, we see an average 41 percent reduction in the use of public systems that pay our dollars, such as emergency rooms or the justice system.

Affordable housing is not only the right thing to do, but it makes economic sense – at the rate of a $ 34,000 savings per person placed each year.

At HomeSpace, we build safe, affordable, and affordable housing for the most vulnerable Calgarians, including families with children. We are a not-for-profit housing developer, owner and asset manager, and our unique model means we are able to build affordable units quickly and efficiently. More than 700 people, including about 100 children, live in our 27 neighborhood-based buildings across our city.

This month, we will be rejecting our 11th new development in less than five years. Located right on 17th Street in Beltline, three vacant and dilapidated properties have previously occupied the site. They will be replaced with a HomeSpace building to open in 2021 and provide 51 affordable units with support for individuals and couples. Construction will create jobs, and local businesses will see a boost from workers next year as well as future residents.

Including Beltline, we currently have four buildings at various stages of development. By opening these by this time next year, we will have created new homes for nearly 200 needy Calgarians.

Calgarians as a mom would call Laura, who lived in a downtown homeless shelter with her two young children. Laura was barely able to sleep at night because she was constantly terrified of her children’s health, safety and future. Now the family resides in a two-bedroom apartment in one of our family buildings and volunteers with community programs in the buildings – even the kids help out in the toy room! They are doing very well and able to live a happy, healthy life.

We should all think of people like Laura and her kids the next time temperatures in Calgary drop. Our city desperately needs more than 15,000 new affordable housing units to meet the need. While donating warm clothing is a nice gesture, at the end of the day people experiencing homelessness need a roof over their heads. We as a community need to grow, work together and provide more affordable housing.

Bernadette Majdell is the CEO of HomeSpace Society, a non-profit housing developer, owner and property manager.

