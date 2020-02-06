advertisement

How much do you know about the Squamish people on whose land we live?

The Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish people and nation) are indigenous to the Pacific Northwest coast.

The traditional squamish areas extend from Stelkáya (Roberts Creek, between Sechelt and Gibson’s) over Elksen (Point Gray) over the entire Burrard Inlet, over Atl’ká7tsem (Howe Sound) up to the Skwxwú7mesh Stakw (Squamish River) and Der Ch ‘iyákmesh Stakw (Cheakamus River) in the Elaho Valley lands behind Whistler and embraces the Indian arm.

The Squamish Nation has 3,600 registered members.

The members live mainly in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and the District of Squamish.

Until 150 years ago, the Squamish people spoke the Skwxwú7mesh Sníchim (Squamish language).

The lifestyle of the Squamish was then violently changed by colonization.

All Skwxwú7mesh Sníchim (Squamish Language), ceremonies, potlucks and powwows were banned.

Today’s Squamish language is being revived, but is spoken by about 1% of Squamish people.

With great sadness, the nation recently put to rest the last known original speaker, Alex Williams, who died on January 18.

Those of us who want to learn the Squamish language are so grateful to the elders, leaders, councilors and leaders who have protected the Sníchim (language) and culture.

A few anthropologists and linguists have worked with a few locals to collect words, phrases and legends, traditions and culture.

German anthropologist Franz Boas was the first to write a collection of Skwxwú7mesh words in the 19th century.

There is no record of who the words came from.

Aert H Kuipers, a Dutch linguist, wrote the first comprehensive grammar in 1956.

“The Squamish Language: Grammar, Text & Dictionary” was first published in 1967.

In 1968 the B.C. The mother tongue project started. Randy Bouchard and Dorothy Kennedy were the main contributors to this project and they developed the writing system we use today for the Squamish language.

I would like to see the number of Squamish speakers increase.

Everything starts at home.

With the help of his aunt and me, my son will be one of the first next generation fluent Skwxwú7mesh speakers. My sibling also goes to university to learn our language. She speaks to my son and he prefers Skwxwú7mesh Sníchim over Xwelíten (English).

Chelachatanat is North and South American, Ojibwa and a member of the Squamish Nation.

This article originally appeared here.

