By Brian J. Porter

There is a failed state in the heart of our hemisphere. Once the richest and most stable democracy in Latin America, Venezuela’s democracy, economy and society have collapsed in recent years, with that rule. The time has come for governments around the world to take strong action by naming and avoiding perpetrators of crimes against the Venezuelan people and staying with Venezuela’s stalled democratic movement.

Today, Venezuela is one of the most corrupt nations on Earth. Since 2016 inflation has risen by 50,000,000 percent, and many of its people are hungry. The UN Commissioner for Human Rights has revealed that the government uses food as a weapon, is engaged in extrajudicial killings and is holding hundreds of political prisoners. Human Rights Watch and the New York Times have been forced out of the country. The minimum wage is less than $ 4 a month – not enough to buy a single kilo of beef – and the average Venezuelan has lost 24 pounds.

This outbreak has triggered the largest migration in South American history – displacing more people than the Colombian civil war, which lasted 50 years. In total, it is estimated that nearly five million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2015, similar to the number who fled Syria’s civil war.

The humanitarian crisis is staggering. It was also avoidable. Venezuela’s neighbors chose democracy and open economies, imperfect as they may be, and the result is a growing middle class, increasingly strong institutions and great hope for the future.

What we are seeing in Venezuela today did not happen overnight. For two decades, the government systematically attacked independent institutions, including the courts, parliament, the media, labor unions and even the student government. Widespread state corruption has destroyed private enterprise.

Deliberate indifference and blindness by many taught the Venezuelan regime that democratic abuses and human rights would go unpunished. The signs were clear, but the process was gradual: every infraction was a baby step towards dictatorship rather than a giant leap, and so the world stood by with its arms crossed.

A man expects to get some food at a garbage dump in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 14, 2019.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images

Now, the world is waking up to the crisis. Governments in South America are accepting Venezuelan record numbers, relinquishing passport requirements and providing basic necessities for hungry and ailing refugees. President Iván Duque Marquez and the Colombian people – who have accepted the bulk of Venezuelan migrants – should be singled out for praise for their welcoming embrace of their desperate neighbors.

The European Union has strongly condemned the Nicolá Maduro regime while welcoming and supporting Venezuelan acting interim President Juan Guaidó. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and more recently, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, have shown tremendous courage and leadership in the hemisphere and on the world stage. They have shown moral clarity by unequivocally condemning the abuses of the Maduro regime. As in Venezuela, opposition to Maduro spans the political spectrum from left to right.

Strong words in concerted statements tell the Venezuelan people that it is not alone, and tell the Venezuelan military and state that they will be subject to international isolation until free and fair elections are held and the rule of law is established.

But the Maduro regime knows it cannot win an honest election. The president and his friends live in fear of being held accountable for their crimes, so a negotiated end to the crisis seems less likely every day. Sanctions limit travel by corrupt regime officials and make looting more difficult

Venezuela’s natural resources – especially gold and oil – have declined, but they have also created an opening for the malign influence of Cuba and Russia.

In a sad irony, Hugo Chavez came to power in a campaign to end the influence of foreign imperialism, but instead returned the country’s gold and oil reserves to Russia, China and Cuba in exchange for cash. paid military salaries and corrupt regime officials.

We must step up our efforts to alleviate the suffering of innocent Venezuela. However, Venezuelan refugees received less than three percent of the financial assistance Syrian refugees received. We can and should help both, especially when Venezuela is in our hemisphere.

A mother carries her child through the remains of burnt homes destroyed in a fire during a power outage in the San Isidro neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019. Much of her food was spoiled during an outage nationwide energy that lasted over six days.

Adriana Loureiro Fernandez / Bloomberg

But refugee support is not enough. It alleviates their suffering, but does not address the root cause of their suffering. To do this, governments across America and Europe must launch a coordinated effort to identify and seize the assets of corrupt regime officials. Those names must be published for the world to see.

The proceeds of this effort, along with additional funding from aligned governments, should be provided to provide material support for the democratic movement in Venezuela. Civil society, universities, unions and parliamentarians have risked their lives to resist the regime.

Millions of Venezuelans, many of them students, have taken to the streets in opposition to the regime. Many have paid with their lives. The West did not hesitate to support the Solidarity movement in Poland, and Venezuela’s democratic movement is the successor of modern-day Solidarity.

Venezuelan legitimate President Juan Guaidó has shown tremendous courage and recently told the world “we cannot do this alone.” Now we need to hear that call and stay with the people of Venezuela.

Brian J. Porter is President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank.

