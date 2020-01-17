advertisement

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs each cost $ 50 when you buy them new. Grab refurbs instead and you can get them for $ 39.99 each. If you think that $ 40 for a single lamp sounds crazy, wait until we put it in perspective for you – for $ 10 less, you can buy a MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener from Chamberlain that allows you to operate your garage door from your smartphone or integrate it with your smart home system. No more messing around with keyboards that never work on the first try, and no longer wondering if you are thinking of closing your garage door on the way out … all for less than the cost of a single smart light bulb!

Here is more info from the product page:

NEW! FREE IN GARAGE DELIVERY WITH KEY BY AMAZON Prime members in selected areas can sign up with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely in their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

SMART GARAGE CONTROL Open and close your garage door from any location with your smartphone via the myQ app

SMART MESSAGES Receive notifications when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up custom notifications, great for busy families entering and leaving the house through the garage

UNIVERSAL – Easy to add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

REQUIREMENTS needed to get started – a router with 2.4 gigahertz wifi frequency, a router with 802.11 B / G / N, a router within 50 feet. of the MyQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

SIMPLE SETUP Wireless installation with simple step-by-step instructions in the myQ app means that you can enjoy smart garage operation within minutes

GUEST ACCESS Safely invite up to three people to operate your garage with the myQ Guest function (Note: not intended for guests under the age of 13)

SMART COOPERATION Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

CORE FUNCTIONS Opening, closing and receiving status messages from garage doors are INCLUDED with myQ App at no extra cost

