Renowned chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman, the couple behind Lantana’s popular Oceano Kitchen, have come up with a seafood-themed restaurant that will occupy 5,000 square meters.

Chef Jeremy Bearman’s long-awaited new restaurant, a concept for seafood called High Dive, is opening this week in Rosemary Square.

In some ways, High Dive will be a departure from Bearman’s three-year-old Lantana restaurant, Oceano Kitchen, a place that only has 40 seats and daily specials for cash and whose main dining room is an open terrace. There, Bearman has established himself as one of the most demanding cooks in Palm Beach County in a casual atmosphere.

High Dive, which is due to premiere on Friday on the upper floor of the newly renovated square, offers 180 seats on an area of ​​5,000 square meters, which offers a touch of water and flows from the dining and bar areas into the lounge outside corners and tables outside , Behind the restaurant’s raw bar, an octopus rendering peeks at an Italian-made mural made of glazed tiles. A sea-loving theme runs through the place, both in the decoration and in the menu offers.

In the fall, Bearman offered a sample of the high dive menu at a preview dinner in the Oceano Kitchen. If the course of the food that night serves as an indicator, high diving in West Palm and beyond becomes a milestone.

At the age of 44, Bearman is a cook who prepares fresh, mostly local ingredients and prepares them with the same level of sophistication and respect. His preview dinner traveled from inspired raw food bites to a Maine mussel escabeche on warm toast. Then came a black serrated fillet from Key West with garlic bagna cauda, ​​a fried anglerfish made of wood, paired with braised veal cheeks and smoked chicken mushrooms.

The sweet finale of confectioner Cindy Bearman, Bearman’s wife and partner in both restaurants, is: a generous dessert bowl that combines chocolate mousse, banana cake cubes, sea salt caramel and banana sorbet.

Those in the area would expect no less from the Bearmans. Jeremy Bearman has worked with some of the planet’s greats, from Daniel Boulud to the late Joel Robuchon. Bearman was the young chef who ran the (now closed) New York rouge tomato and earned the Michelin-starred small health-conscious restaurant a Michelin star. Cindy Bearman is a former pastry chef at Jean-Georges Vongericht’s ABC Kitchen in New York. Her culinary achievements include positions at Le Cirque, Caf Boulud and Gotham Bar and Grill.

At High Dive, the Bearmans are accompanied by chef Luke Bergman and beverage director Jessie Bell.

The menu includes small or divisible plates with: a hearty seafood waffle with kimchee, pickled daikon, “dancing” bonito – the thin flakes “dance” when steam hits them – Japanese mayo and furikake spices. Florida rock shrimp ceviche with green curry, peanut, tropical fruit and fresh coriander. Garganelli pasta tubes with Key West prawns, tomatoes, corn, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, sea urchins and basil. Pumpkin swordfish with cauliflower, pineapple, pecan, capers, raisins and brown butter.

Larger dishes include grilled whole fish with charred escarole, cannellini bean, bagna cauda, ​​and lemon, a fishing stew with fennel and saffron scents, and a 32-ounce prime rib-eye steak au poivre with crispy polenta and warm leek vinaigrette.

The name of the restaurant speaks both for the intended quality level (“high”) and for the sea prey (“diving”).

“High Dive is inspired by our travels, our experience in some of the best kitchens in the country, and the desire to create a meeting place that celebrates ingredients from our waters,” said Jeremy Bearman in a press release. He says his team is committed to working with local farms and area vendors.

But despite the chef’s excellent culinary qualities and sophisticated menu dishes, High Dive strives for an accessible atmosphere, Bearman told The Post last spring when the concept came together.

“It will be very casual and not presumptuous at all,” he said.

High Dive takes over the area on the second level in which Bowery Coastal was most recently active before the closure in summer 2017. In the area there were once BB King’s and Lafayette’s in the former CityPlace.

