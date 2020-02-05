advertisement

Celebrities are expected to show up for the official launch of a new gourmet Indian restaurant that is slated to open in a village near Burton.

INFINITII will open on Bagot Street, Abbots Bromley, on Tuesday, February 11.

It opens in the old house of the Indian restaurant Royal Ruchi, which closed in early February.

And the day before the official opening, a launch event will see celebrities taste the culinary delights on offer.

Hollyoaks and Two Pints ​​of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star Will Mellor will be joined by Paul Chuckle, of Chuckle Brothers fame.

The owners of the new restaurant claim that it is the first Indian Staffordshire site to enter the world of gastronomy, which is the study of the relationship between food and culture.

Managing Director Jacobo Gonzalez Jaspe says his chefs want to push the “limits of British and Indian cuisine”.

Will Mellor and Paul Chuckle will be among the guests at the launch party

(Image: Getty Images)

Mr. Jaspe said: “We use olive oil for cooking and avoid frying – therefore we do not serve papadums.

“Our new restaurant will put a modern twist on the flavors and textures of India, combining and celebrating various regional cooking methods, with the tandoor at the heart of the cuisine.

“Our vision is to establish a brand that is constantly evolving, while ensuring that it is also authentic and creative, breaking down the boundaries and limits of British and Indian cuisine.”

(Image: Google Maps)

Mr. Jaspe welcomes chef Mamrej Khan, who has worked around the world during his 25-year career.

Her CV includes stays at five-star Taj hotels in Chennai, India; The Rose Garden, in the Maldives; and the Deluxe Palace Hotel in Bahrain.

A gin bar will store a range of tipples from around the world.

An INFINITII spokesperson said the curry house would bring Indian restaurants into the modern era.

The spokesperson said, “The INFINITII menu offers a nutritious approach to Indian cuisine and caters to all lifestyles, with gluten-free and vegan options available.

“In addition to taking into account the size and dietary requirements of customers, INFINITII also undertakes to be an environment-friendly establishment by sourcing organic and free local ingredients and by committing to produce zero net plastic waste. “

