Leslie Gray Streeter @lesliestreeter

Thursday

January 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

Just Salad debuts on Friday with a special offer: a $ 2 offer for Instagram fans.

If you want to start a healthier eating habit in 2020 and have resigned yourself to eating boring salads, you should know that the new Boca Raton outpost of a national chain has some good news for you.

Only Salad, with more than 50 locations worldwide, contains more than random salad in a bowl with a wonderfully liberal definition of the word “salad”. And by the way, this bowl is reusable when bought for $ 1 green company mission.

The menu opens on Friday at 5050 Town Center Circle and includes avocado toast (hey, it has vegetables!), A banh-mi bowl and the special vegan salad.

As a gift for its new neighbors, the restaurant is offering two US dollars on Friday from noon to 1.30pm and again from 6 to 7:30 p. m. to everyone who follows them on Instagram (@justsalad). And customers who download the Just Salad app by January 31st can win Unlimited Salad Bowls that include a free week of salads.

Salad only: 5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; For more information, go to JustSalad.com

