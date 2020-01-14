advertisement

At the opening ceremony, all stores will be closed, the brand’s co-founders and co-creative directors, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, announced today.

The opening ceremony, taken over by the New Guards Group this week, will close its retail locations – including locations in London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo – at the end of the year. It will evolve from a multi-brand retailer to a pure opening company.

“Our brand embodies the wonderful spirit of experimentation, fun and collaboration in our stores and brings this energy into the clothes we manufacture,” wrote Lim and Leon in a statement. “Ultimately, we still believe in the power of passionate and unique retail at this time of immense changes in the way people shop. We also believe in the need for change, reflection and refreshment. This is a moment of transition for the opening ceremony and we, together with our new partners, are taking the opportunity to take a step back and evaluate the future of our retail experience for the opening ceremony. “

It was announced yesterday that New Guards Group, a streetwear company that licenses brands such as Off-White, Palm Angels and Heron Preston, acquired the trademark and intellectual property for the opening ceremony. Leon and Lim are expected to continue working as co-creative directors. Financial details of the transaction have not been released.

Leon and Lim opened their first outpost in the SoHo district of New York in 2002 with the “dream of connecting people from all over the world in a positive way to create a vibrant and inclusive community through self-expression,” they write in their note. Over the years, the opening ceremony saw a number of top-class shoe collaborations with brands such as Birkenstock, Vans and Minnetonka.

Leon and Lim have plans to return to brick-and-mortar retail in the future, “but with a different attitude and perspective.”

