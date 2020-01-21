advertisement

The nationwide recognized Lionfish Restaurant was founded in San Diego and is committed to sustainable seafood. The concept will soon be extended to Palm Beach County.

A sustainably oriented fish restaurant with a hint of James Beard is well on the way to opening in the Delray Beach dining area this spring.

Lionfish, a modern coastal concept that’s a stylish spin-off from an award-winning San Diego restaurant, is expected to hit the market in March or April. Contrary to the original location on the west coast, which is on the James Beard Foundation’s “Smart Catch” restaurants and is committed to sustainable seafood, the Delray restaurant can offer local lionfish on its menu.

That’s because both restaurants focus on local and regional waters – and unlike southern California, southern Florida waters swim with the invasive species.

So expect dishes like Lionfish Ceviche and whole roasted Lionfish at the new location, says Andy Masi, an experienced restaurant and nightclub developer who owns Clique Hospitality, the group behind Lionfish.

The culinary focus, he says, is “fish that would be found in the Atlantic, caught by local fishermen.”

The Lionfish concept was launched three years ago at the Pendry boutique hotel in San Diego after Masi hired local chef JoJo Ruiz as an emerging star.

“JoJo and I thought let’s create this fantastic fish restaurant that focuses primarily on sustainable food. It would be an entertaining restaurant and have an entertaining menu to share,” Masi said over the phone last week. “It was very successful, and so were we are happy with it. “

Regarding the menu, the concept in Delray is easy to adapt, says Ruiz, who creates dishes that range from raw food to creative sushi snacks to nicely presented main dishes.

“The style of dining will be very similar, but with a lot of influence in Florida,” said Ruiz, executive chef / partner of the Clique Group’s restaurants. He and his team have researched and developed the menu in the past few months, he said.

The idea of ​​expanding to Delray Beach came when Masi met Craig Menin, the Delray Beach developer behind The Ray, who came to Pineapple Grove and the planned Delray Beach Market-Food hall.

“Craig invited me to look at Delray and I did. I thought, “Wow, that’s amazing,” said Masi, referring to the construction boom and the city’s possibilities.

Growing up in New York, he was familiar with the charm of South County as a vacation destination for northerners and snow birds. But he says he found what was happening particularly exciting, especially in the city’s hospitality center.

“I walked through Delray, this great, local, beach-oriented community, and found it to be a perfect fit for Lionfish,” he said. “What an incredible place to live. I want to know how we can do better. “

Lionfish joins a number of new and emerging seafood restaurants in Palm Beach County. These include Chef Jeremy Bearman’s High Dive, which will be on deck on Friday, January 31, in Rosemary Square, and the FireFin Grill, a two-month-old restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens that is also inspired by the delicious predator ,

Lionfish: Coming to 307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach this spring

