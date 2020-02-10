advertisement

Pistache welcomed the Bistro P, a relaxed space that focuses on the essentials of the bistro.

There’s a new bistro on Clematis Street, but it doesn’t duplicate the most popular French restaurant in downtown West Palm, Pistache. This is because the Bistro P is located in Pistache. Think of it as a bistro in a bistro.

What’s in it for you, lovers of fries and tartares and everything that’s baked? Everything above.

To make way for the Bistro P, which opened on February 1, the restorer Thierry Beaud redesigned the former lounge area at the bar and added white and black penny tiles, burgundy banquets and French vintage poster art. In contrast to the main dining rooms, you will not find white tablecloths in the Bistro P with 40 seats, but only oak-covered wooden tables.

And you will find a focused, varied menu with bistro classics by Pistache boss Isaac Cerny. On the menu: Shareables such as hand-cut steak (or salmon tartare) (USD 16), mussel mariniere (USD 14), escargots in lemon-garlic butter (USD 13), fondue with starters (USD 32 per person, at least two people). Of course, there are onion soup gratin ($ 11) and braised rabbit ravioli ($ 17), steak fries ($ 35), raclette burger ($ 17), and two types of croque monsieur ($ 12 or $ 35 with shaved black Truffle).

It wouldn’t be a Parisian bistro without a wedge heel, a selection of sausages and wines by the glass. There is also a good mix of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.

Pistache’s extensive, original menu is available in the main dining rooms and on the terrace. Bistro P opens every evening at 5:30 p.m.

Bistro P in Pistache: 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-833-5090

