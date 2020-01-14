advertisement

The influx of “openers” and the decline of traditional closers have undoubtedly changed the landscape of fantasy baseball. Long gone are the simple times when jugs were designed by consistently grabbing high-quality starters and waiting until the last lap to snap a few saving sleepers. How do you best navigate in the pitcher pool in 2020? Let’s find out.

“Opening” thoughts

Pun absolutely intended. Openers were used more than ever in Major League Baseball in 2019. A closer look shows how this affects the imagination.

Profits are the stats that affect openers the most.

It is undoubtedly a lot of work to pay attention to who opens for a team and who piggybacks the start. However, understanding this can often be the key to making an extra profit and influencing a matchup. For example, Ryan Yarbrough has been under-owned for most of 2019. He ended the game with over 10 wins, but rarely started many games. Finding players similar to Yarbrough, but which will appear in 2020, would give your team a significant competitive advantage.

The opening jug itself is of very little value unless it is used in another way.

It is common to check the waiver wire daily for probable jugs. Unless you hold onto an opener in the hope of future savings, victories or eliminations, it is best to leave it on the waiver wire. The only real help that openers usually provide is a minimal increase in ERA and WHIP.

New age pitching trends influence the overall statistics more than individual players.

If you’ve paid a lot of attention to the openers, you know that the Tampa Bay Rays essentially invented the fad and used it more than anyone else. Even they are discussing discarding the idea for 2020 since they have five quality starters. Players are only as productive as the opportunities in which they are put. Throwers like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole were so valuable last year, not only because they were good (they were really good) but also because they threw a lot for one of the best teams in baseball. What about everyone who doesn’t like these top guys? Well, their stats have all suffered! Most pitchers no longer throw as often, are so intensely involved with games and collect as many statistics as before. Throwers like Verlander and Cole have become more valuable as the rest of the pack has slipped further.

Closer carousel

Only 11 pitchers finished 2019 with 30 or more parades; that’s less than one player per team in a standard league. Let’s examine the players who ended up with just under 30 saves: Sean Doolittle, Edwin Diaz, Carlos Martinez and Ken Giles are some of them. How safe are you with one of those Players closest to you? If that’s not enough to convince you that the top closers will fly off the draft boards in 2020, I don’t know what will happen next. Baseball scores have been declining consistently over the past year, and there’s no reason to believe that this trend will change. The top closers will quickly disappear from the board and if you want one you have to pay.

winners labor

If these more precise statistics are not enough to scare you, get a lot of them. Only 12 pitchers in the MLB recorded more than 15 victories. This is just one pitcher per team in standard fantasy leagues. In addition, only 61 pitchers have registered 10 Wins. A handful of MLB teams with start number two could not record double-digit victories. Yikes. It’s baseball in 2020. Fantasy managers have to act accordingly.

Pitcher strategy 2020

I rarely paid for opening early and it always worked – until last year. The pitching status in the league has changed to the point where you are Got to Shape your strategy design around it. ERA, WHIP and strikeouts have either remained constant or have improved. But the starters have fewer wins and the losers have fewer saves. And we already know why. Put the pitching half of your draft together so that you win and save. the rest will take care of themselves.

So think of your strategy in this direction. We already know that only 12 pitchers had more than 15 wins last season and only 11 of them had 30 or more parades. Let’s say the same thing happens in 2020. If you could somehow acquire three of these starters without breaking the metaphorical bank, it would be a huge advantage for you. Let’s say you get two of the top 11 closers we discussed earlier. Of course, the rest of your squad would matter, but you would have already created some distance between yourself and the rest of the league.

Get two early

We will adhere to the rules according to which nine heavily fed pitchers land in the top 12 in 2020. According to this standard, which should be fairly accurate, nine of the top 12 pitchers should disappear around the corner in wins at the end of round 4 according to FantasyPros’ ADP. The lesson? Keep it simple and draw two starting jugs until the end of the fourth round.

Buy in bulk

The positive take-out among the top 12 pitchers in last season’s wins? At least three of them were completely unexpected. If you thought Marco Gonzales, Dakota Hudson and Lance Lynn were all top 12 pitchers in victories, raise your hand. Nobody? OK. Start pitching late! As pitching will be in 2020, all but one or two seats should be reserved for pitchers. Treat your bank jugs like lottery tickets. Expect them to fail, but if you only score one goal, it’s worth it. They not only ensure a solid backlog, but also consistently help your team (provided it is not a weekly Lock League).

2 x 9 on closers

If you’ve ever played in a highly competitive league, you know that Closer tends to do slightly earlier than ADP says. If you are not playing in a very competitive league, you may be able to apply this rule a little later than in round nine. Just as we wanted a competitive advantage for starters, we also want a competitive advantage for NO contacts. To find a way, take two closers at the end of round nine. From this point on, the chances of signing a player with 30 players are very slim. Yes, the waiver can bear fruit, but we’re talking about the draft right now. Confidence in sleepers like Matt Barnes and Jordan Hicks clearly didn’t work last year.

Buy in bulk

Sounds familiar? No reason not to do the same with NO. Just make sure you have two fixed closers in case none of the main parts are enough.

Strategy after the design

You may have noticed that you added the above numbers to no avail. The truth is that if you only spend two of your top 4 picks on the position, you are unlikely to win three of the top 12 pitchers. The hard work comes in after the design. Lance Lynn, Dakota Hudson and Marco Gonzales remained unoccupied in most leagues last year. Find these players and jump on them when the time comes.

“Close” thoughts

I’m sorry, too many pitcher jokes. Pitching counts in fantasy baseball in 2020 though people. Don’t flip through the design without ignoring it and think you can master your path to success. It just won’t happen. Watch out and draw for victories and savings. When you do that, ERA, WHIP and strikeouts take care of themselves. If you grab two top starters and closers, you’re on solid ground.

