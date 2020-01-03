advertisement

If there is a motto that could be applied now, Miley Cyrus is that of the “new year, new life”. At least that’s what we see in its latest issue Instagram Posts.

Most likely to see the past 2019 was not an easy year for her (their love relationships, the use of the vocal cords …), Cyrus wants to turn everything around and bring it out again 2020 is a much more positive year.

Image by Miley Cyrus

advertisement

Indeed its newest Instagram Post is a message in this regard. A loud and clear message. The image is accompanied by the text “New Year. New era, “We don’t exactly know what this new era will look like. We know that Miley apparently wants to leave these last dark months behind.

In the photo it appears “very yours” in a pose, as many of its followers emphasize. A pose that we saw on other occasions in some phases of his career and that has the rebellious character of a miley that if we put the message we read on his shirt on the letter, it makes it very clear: I’m here.

An image that it rejected as expected. There were only a few who were looking forward to seeing something. ” the real Miley ”again be more compliant and calmer after a while.

Rest assured to see the cake candles blow to start this 2020It seems that it won’t be a regular travel companion this year. We will see.

It seems clear that the singer wanted to show that evil was left behind, that one “new era “Begins an era in which it is believed that we will return to see the Cyrus more rebellious, unfaithful and controversial. A role that is like a ring for the finger and that she likes very much among his followers. At the moment the truth comes when you see what you see.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjTjKFFMd6Q (/ embed)

advertisement