So the world ends – as San Miguel Beer knows – not with a bang, but with a whimper. In training less than a month before the start of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The purely Philippine tournament, which has been in the grip of the beers for the past five seasons, is no longer a safe bet for the best-equipped squad in the league after June Mar Fajardo’s shin fracture. The unfortunate incident has cleared the way for other squads that have long been the first to break through San Miguel’s dynastic run at the PBA premier conference.

“That opens the race, of course,” said Ginebras coach Tim Cone, who made no secret of his desire to win his first Filipino Cup with the recently crowned Governor’s Cup champion, the inquirer.

Cone agreed with the plight of the beers and called Fajardo the “face of our flagship team and a support [for] our national team”.

“It’s tragic for our organization,” he said.

But Cone knows how to take breaks, like when Ginebra has to capitalize on Meralco’s fear of injury to rule the Governors’ Cup. And this is a big break, not just for the Gin Kings – everyone else is sniffing blood.

“This is an opportunity for eleven other teams,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose hotshots forced Beermen to play their seventh game at the Philippine Cup final last year before making a decision between 72 and 71 and the crown.

“We now have a [better] chance; We just have to work together, ”added Victolero. “San Miguel is still strong, but June-March is an important factor. He can dominate the All-Filipino with its size, weight and capabilities. “

Fajardo went under the microscope on Tuesday, and what will follow is an expected lengthy rehabilitation that would force him to miss at least the entire Filipino Cup.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital to assess the extent of his injury and initial treatment,” said a statement on Wednesday afternoon. It is the same shin pain that he suffered in 2018 that almost brought his offer for his historic fifth MVP prize to a standstill.

“We are devastated psychologically,” Leo Austria, San Miguel coach, told reporters. “But [this team is full] with winners. We’ll still have chances ahead. “In fact, the Beermen aren’t Minnows without Fajardo, who wins a sixth MVP award in a row – a series that may end in the next season.

“Just because they’re without a fajardo doesn’t mean they’re weak,” TNT coach Bong Ravena told the Inquirer.

Austria also knows how to soften its optimism. Eventually, the beers lost almost instantly the intimidation and mismatch factor they usually carry around in matches when Fajardo was around.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us without June Mar,” he said. The eight-time master coach will now rely on greats like Mo Tautuaa and veteran Arwind Santos to achieve the 20 points and 13 rebounds Fajardo achieved on average in last season’s purely Philippine competition.

