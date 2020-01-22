advertisement

KAMPALA – You’ve graduated, you’ve worked hard for it, and you have reason to celebrate! It’s a good feeling BUT real life has just started. You are entering a very competitive world – a world that you also need to get used to quickly to shape yourself and your future. You will be rejected, you will walk, you will write many applications and life will start to seem desperate a few months after your enthusiasm. Here are some tips that you may find useful in your quest for survival.

1. To realize your aspirations, you need to change the person you are right now. The person you are may not be good enough to get around the challenges you are about to face. You have to get out of your normal lazy body, elevate your attitude to catch the limited opportunities of this world. Your diploma has given you the knowledge, now is the time to test your attitude. Keep your expectations low and grab even the smallest opportunity before you as you keep looking for better ones.

2. Prepare to be rejected, but don’t let rejects kill your mind: choose lessons from each NO and use those lessons to shape your next hunt. When I was 13, I peddled women’s shoes in a small town. I had so many refusals and I sometimes went without a single sale. But I woke up with a new tactic every day and it generated some sales. If you withdraw because you received a NO, you will only give your next opportunity to someone else. I applied to go to Harvard Business School in 2011,2012,2013, 2014, 2015 – during all these years, I received a NO. In 2016, I was accepted. Just imagine if I had given up in 2015?

You will be rejected repeatedly, but you cannot afford to give up. Keep trying and try again. Between 2005 and 2007, the computer lab at Makerere’s computer science faculty was my room. I don’t remember countless times when I slept there looking for scholarships for a master’s program. I have applied to universities in the United Kingdom, Norway, the United States, Germany, Belgium and have been rejected. But I did not give up, in 2007 I had one in Italy. There is an opportunity for you somewhere, but you have to find it. Each time you withdraw because you got a NO, you give it to your neighbor.

3. Don’t be canned in the same place! You have to strive to do many things. Look for scholarship opportunities to improve your skills, try small businesses, look for a job e.t.c. Keep your options open and God will open a door for you through the many opportunities you are looking for. When I graduated in 2005, I opened a small stationery store in Nakawa, but I was also doing sewing work, looking for scholarships to continue my studies and look for a job. In 2007, my small business was doing well, I had received a job offer and got a scholarship. From no opportunity in 2005 to an abundance of choice in 2007. Keep all the options on the table!

4. Pray: The most important weapon to overcome anything is prayer! Pray constantly and ask God to open doors of opportunity. As he says in Jeremiah 29:11, he does indeed have plans for you, but you must strive to find them while you pray for the doors to open.

Mr. Were is a finance access specialist based in Nairobi, Kenya.

