Public consultation is now open on radical changes to the Dundee school estate.

City Council’s Child and Family Services Committee agreed to begin formal consultations on two proposals last month.

One of the changes would see the Harris Academy border line redrawn, cutting Invergowrie from its catchment area.

The other involves closing Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and replacing them with a new school at Drumgeith Road.

A resulting change in catchment area would see some Craigie High students transferred to Grove Academy rather than going to the new school.

This would affect all students living south of Arbroath Road.

Invergowrie parents expressed frustration with plans to freeze their children from Harris Academy at a meeting with Education Minister John Swinney last week.

They expressed concerns about safety and the health implications of having to make a 40-mile round trip to Perth, among other topics.

Mr. Swinney made it clear at the meeting that he was acting as MSP for Invegowrie and not as Minister of Education. He urged residents to contribute to the consultation.

Comments on the plans can be submitted online by email to children.families@dundeecity.gov.uk or by mail to Paul Clancy at Dudhope Castle, Barrack Road, DD3 6HF.

