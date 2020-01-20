advertisement

The award season can seem like an endless series of black tie Sunday events, especially if you’ve visited them for decades. This was the case with seasoned actress Glenn Close, who mixed up the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards for the Golden Globes on Sunday twice.

The two-time SAG Award winner gave her Instagram followers an insight into the Shrine Auditorium and took a snapshot with actor Bobby Canavale (partner of her “Damages” co-star Rose Byrne). “Bobby !!! A wonderful surprise at the Golden Globes,” Close said in the photo.

Later during the show, Close released a video of the award ceremony showing her dinner table card (alongside that of Rita Wilson) and even overlooking the logo of the giant Screen Actors Guild on the main stage. “With the Golden Globes. It is an honor for me to be in this room with people who have been entertaining and inspiring me for years. Have a nice evening, ”she wrote.

We certainly cannot blame Close for confusing events as many of the participants and winners overlapped. She presented the award for best actor to Joaquin Phoenix, who also took home the Golden Globe in this category.

Earlier that night, Close released a video that said she was going to the SAG Awards, so she actually knew which award show she was attending.

“Hello everyone, I’m back,” she said after setting the camera. “I’m going to the SAG Awards. It is a great honor for me to award the best actor tonight, and I just had the usual craziness with my wonderful hair and makeup people. That beautiful Oscar de la Renta Dress, I’m very happy to have these Cartier jewels too. I always feel like Cinderella: come here, do something, see a lot of friends and go back to my blue jeans. “

We can forgive her the globes and applaud every 72 year old who uses social media!

Check out her posts below:

14 actresses who are absurdly accused of being too old or too fat, from Chloe Grace Moretz to Jennifer Lawrence (photos)

Hollywood has a special talent to make people feel like they’re anything but perfect – especially actresses. Here are 11 gorgeous women who were told they were either too fat or too old to play a certain role.

Maggie Gyllenhaal “Sherrybaby” star Maggie Gyllenhaal was rejected for a role because she was “too old” to play the love interest for a 55-year-old man. She was 37 years old at the time. “It was amazing to me,” said actress TheWrap. “It made me feel bad, and then it made me angry, and then it made me laugh.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Fargo actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead told TheWrap about an audition a few years ago in which a director – one who apparently had never met a normal, healthy person – accused the North Carolina-born actress of doing a lot of Southern Fried Cooking to eat . “She was not shocked, she says, because he was known as a misogynist.

Ashley Benson The “Pretty Little Liars” star has been described as “too fat” for certain roles and has expressed that she sometimes feels the pressure to be thin to find work even though she is happy with her appearance. In an interview with Health Magazine, Benson said: “I am told all the time that I should lose weight. I got that a month ago. It’s just weird. My things have been like this lately: “You have to have skin and bones or you can’t get it.” There was a point where a size 2 was great. I am a size 2 but I think a size 4 is healthy. I think all of these sizes are healthy. “

Emma Thompson The actress told Vulture that she was once “too old” for a role. “I remember someone saying to me that I was too old for Hugh Grant, who was one year younger in sensuality and sensibility than I was. I said,” Do you want to jump? “

Amanda Seyfried In 2013, the actress “Mamma Mia” tweeted that “she almost lost several roles in my career because I was overweight. Wrong America. “In 2010, she announced that she needed to train, otherwise she probably wouldn’t have taken the lead in” Mamma Mia. “” If I hadn’t run and trained, I wouldn’t have a chance. “But I have to stay in shape because I have one I’m an actress. It’s fiddly and twisted, but otherwise I wouldn’t get the roles. If I would. ” was a bit bigger, I don’t think they would have occupied me for Mamma Mia! “

Chloe Grace Moretz The “kick-ass” star Variety said when she was 15 years old, a few years older actor volunteered: “I would never meet you in real life.” “And I thought, ‘What?’ And he said: “Yes, you are too big for me” – like my size. ” That’s okay – maybe she didn’t want to go out with an idiot.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer said she was embarrassed to downsize her hit trainwreck. “The only change was that before I made this film (” Trainwreck “) it was explained to me that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood and are on the screen, people’s eyes get hurt,” she said during a performance on “The Jonathan Ross Show” in September 2016. “I didn’t know that, so I lost weight to do it, but never again,” she added.

Jennifer Lawrence In 2013, actress Hunger Games told SciFiNow that she should lose weight when she signed up for Katniss Everdeen. She declined and said: “We have control over this image, we have control over this model. Why should we make them something unattainable and thin? ‘ “

Romola Garai Romola Garai, who starred in the BBC drama “The Hour”, said her size 10 was not acceptable by Hollywood standards and refused to write magazines because she was routinely airbrushed and trimmed. “There was no way I could call a company to lend me a red carpet dress and say,” Did you get it in a 10? “The actress said to The Telegraph.” Because all the press samples are an eight – I would say a little eight. If you want to have the profile, you have to lose weight. “

Jamie Denbo “Orange is the new black” star Jamie Denbo was said to be too old to play the wife of a 57-year-old actor – but she was only 43 years old. “I was just informed that I am TOO OLD at 43 to play a 57-year-old’s wife,” Denbo wrote on Twitter. “Oh, the characters also have an 18 year old daughter. I’m TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year old. “

Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde auditioned for a role in Wolf of Wall Street in 2012, but was rejected because she was too old at 28. I said, “Oh, that sounds good.” I like this feedback. I didn’t get the part, but I’m a very sophisticated person, ”she said. “And then I found out later that they actually said ‘old’. “The role later went to Margot Robbie, who was 22 at the time.

Anne Hathaway In an interview with Glamor UK, Hathaway said: “When I was in my early twenties, parts for women in the fifties were written and I got them. And now I’m in my early thirties and ask myself: “Why did the 24-year-old get this part?”

Meryl Streep Even though the audience may remember that Streep’s turn in 2014 was “Into The Woods” as an evil witch, the actress remembered offers for old roles from 1989 – the year she turned 40. , I was not offered female adventurers or love interests or heroes or demons, ”she said to People. “I was offered witches because I was 40 years old.” Since I turned the big 4-0, Streep has been nominated for 14 Academy Awards and brought home with three – none of which included bubbling cauldrons or flying broomsticks.

Mindy Kaling Before she became an employee of “The Office”, she and her writing partner had to audition to be able to play on a sketch show – and they were denied the roles. “We weren’t considered attractive or funny enough to play ourselves,” Kaling told The Guardian in 2014. “‘The Office’ has been one of NBC’s most successful shows in years. I feel karmic, I was confirmed, but in “. the time felt awful. “

