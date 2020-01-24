advertisement

LOS ANGELES – For the second week in a row, the UCLA women’s basketball team ended a game that was exhausted after more than 40 minutes of regular play.

But unlike last week, the Bruins got away with the win.

Junior striker Michaela Onyenwere scored 31 career points and helped the Bruins on their way to an 85:80 win over Washington on Friday night at the Pauley Pavilion to fix the 15-point first-half deficit.

Natalie Chou scored 18 points, just one point from her career high, for the Bruins (17-1, 6-1, Pac: 12), who took control with an 8-1 extra-time run and came back on the right one Away after losing their first game of the season against USC last week. UCLA was the only undefeated team in the country to score two goals before losing to the Trojans.

Friday’s game ended 70-71 after the equalizer, and the Bruins took the extra lead by 78-71 when Charisma Obsborne put a couple of baskets between one from Chantel Horvat and one from Onyenwere. Washington crossed the line in 78-75 in a Quay Miller game with a 57-second lead, but the game became a free-throw shooting competition and UCLA could lead the rest of the way with two balls to end the game.

“I’m exhausted, I need a nap,” said UCLA head coach Cori Close after the game. “We needed every last person and ounce of energy in this building today.”

Onyenwere, who missed the USC defeat due to an ankle injury, shot 13 to 26 from the field and 5 to 7 from the free throw line. Onyenwere and Chou each scored six points in the first half before scoring 37 of the Bruins’ 60 points for the rest of the night.

“It was pretty hard to see my team go under and knew I couldn’t do anything about it. I knew we would bounce back because we’re a group of fighters,” said Onyen when she lost the USC with one Watched ankle boots from the bench. “I knew we would answer whether I was there or not. I was really happy to be back on the pitch with my teammates. ”

Chou came up the route big. She made a 3-hand 44 second off the baseline to give UCLA a 69-68 lead and added a steal with 11 seconds remaining. Onyenwere made one of two free-throw attempts for a 70-68 lead, but Melgoza, who was fouled four seconds ahead, made both free throws, tied the result and forced overtime.

“Natalie Chou is the player of the game,” said Close. “Of course, the clutch (3-pointer) gets the most attention. She was the only one to beat a 3 today, but for me I’m so proud of her talk and how she grew up as a defender and how she was selfless with a team all the time, even if she was different wanted role. That requires enormous courage, selflessness and character. ”

Chou was the only Bruin to score a 3-point shot and UCLA had 28 attempts. Chou was 4 for 9 behind the bow.

“My teammates have been so encouraging throughout the season during my (highs) and lows,” said Chou. “My teammates have given me so much confidence and it means the world to me. They always tell me to keep shooting. ”

Amber Melgoza had 14 points and Missy Peterson added 13 for Washington (10-8, 2-5), who played well but wasted its 15 point lead in the second quarter.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Onyen was keen to get back on track aggressively and find her shots there. She had a good start for UCLA with a three point game that seemed to energize the Bruins and pull them within 37-30.

Onyenwere gave UCLA a 49:47 lead towards the end of the third quarter. She got a nice bounce pass from Japreece Dean that went from the perimeter to the baseline and then fed the trailing Onyenwere in the middle of the key. Onyenwere did 51-47 with a second left in the third when she rebounded from her own miss and scored on a putback to cut an 8-0 UCLA run.

The Bruins made 12 out of 22 shots and were 54.5 percent better than the field during this time.

“Before Coach Cori and the staff came in (at half time), we only spoke and no one seemed stunned or panicked,” said Onyenewere. “Everyone was ready and just said,” It’s okay. Shots will be fired. But defense must be our anchor. “… It was (rather) like we weren’t doing anything we had to do to defend ourselves.”

UCLA missed 17 of 22 shots (22.7 percent) and followed 22: 11 after the first quarter. After a week’s break, it looked rusty. The Huskies went 8-0 at the end of the first run and built up a lead of 11 points.

Near the end of the first quarter, Close called for a break and immediately shrugged.

“I think part of it is our realignment if we don’t start shooting right away,” said Close. “We missed a few layups and then we let the air out of us. … We always tell our team: “You will never fully concentrate for 40 minutes.” The key is to be aware of when you have lost focus and learn how to quickly refocus. ”

Dean (14 points) struggled from the field, shooting 1 to 8 in the first half and missing all five of their 3-point attempts. UCLA was 2 for 17 behind the arch in the first half.

Washington led 35-25 at half-time, and UCLA was often unsettled about Onyenwere. No one knew if Onyenwere would play – even though she said she thought she was ready to go a few days ago – but Huskies trainer Jody Wynn said they had been preparing for it all week as if she were playing ,

“We turned the ball too much and gave too many chances for the second chance. For me, that’s the story of the game, ”said Wynn, who saw her team make 24 sales. “… At the end of the day, Onyenwere was just too much for us. She just jumped over us, got offensive rebounds or putbacks. I thought we did a great job with the guards. I thought we rattled halfway and played well under pressure, except in the second half and the third quarter. We made some negligent mistakes. Credit their defense. ”

After the Bruins won their first 16 games and set a program record for the start of a season, they showed that there was plenty of room for improvement.

UCLA closes this week’s stand against Washington State (9-10, 2-5) on Sunday afternoon at the Pauley Pavilion.

Intelligence agencies contributed to this story.

