As we’ve seen epidemics come and go in recent years, none have been more joking than coronavirus, thanks largely to its name similar to everyone’s favorite Mexican beer.

And now, the virus that has the world on its toes has had its own themed celebration at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, where students drank Corona and wore biohazard surgical face masks on the walls.

Of course, the virus they are most worried about is a mental virus – racism.

And because coronavirus started in China, and because University culture has become a heck of a hyper-smart social justice, this silly college party sparked reactions from across the University, namely University Director Patrick Deane, who felt the need to issue a warning student statement of the “hidden social challenge already among us”.

Now deleted photos from the holiday, in which students posted pictures with funny captions such as “infect me daddy”.

“Students with impatient Chinese and Asian ignorance will tear the beautiful flock of our international campus and must be opposed by everyone,” Deane said in a statement, which did not directly refer to the holiday but was published after the university document was reprinted photos on their site.

A student who posted photos on his Instagram apologized after facing some online feedback.

“I attended a Corona party on Saturday, February 1, 2020, this move was of poor taste and I apologize,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook profile. “I am aware that my participation clearly meant a serious matter affecting many, both within and outside the Queen’s University community.”

“I have not thought of any harm for anyone to do so. I apologize most sincerely to the University community and especially to anyone I have offended with my actions,” MacIntyre wrote.

“Further, I acknowledge the stigma faced by Chinese students at Queen’s at this time. I strongly oppose any marginalization of the Chinese community on campus, and I deeply regret any legitimacy given to my participation. In the future, I will more carefully consider my participation in the event and challenge elements of the Queen’s culture that encourage involuntary actions that conflict with my or the University’s community values. “

Furthermore, a student who contacted the Queens Journal who wished to remain anonymous said she felt “uncomfortable” at the event.

“As a near-marginalized student, I am sensitive to this kind of behavior and feel quite uncomfortable at the event. I have heard very inappropriate comments that reinforced the bad hetero-patriarchal stereotypes of the underdeveloped world.”

Elsewhere in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded Canadians that the virus is not an excuse to discriminate against the Chinese people.

“There is no place in our country for discrimination driven by fear or misinformation,” Trudeau said at a Chinese Lunar New Year event. “This is not something that Canadians will ever accept.”

Chinese figures say the virus has infected 20,438 people and killed 425 since it emerged in December in Wuhan, China.

