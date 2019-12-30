advertisement

From the GTA to the Ottawa Valley, large chunks of Ontario are gearing up for freezing rain and possible power outages.

Environment Canada has maintained its warning of freezing rain released Sunday for large chunks of Ontario.

Environment Canada has warned executives that Monday conditions will be poor as “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots can become icy and slippery.”

They also ask drivers to adapt to changing road conditions.

You can see Environmental Rain Freeze Warnings in Canada in both north and south Ontario by clicking here.

According to the Weather Network, “Conditions in Ontario will emerge as an ice storm for parts of the region and could bring about significant increases in ice that have the potential to cause power outages and make travel almost impossible in time.”

