Hamid Mo says he called one of Evin Arsalani’s brothers when he got the grim word early in the morning, but the sister simply “couldn’t speak.”

As soon as news came that Sister Evin, her husband Hiva Molani, and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia had all been killed in the clash at Ukraine’s International Airport in Iran. The brother was crushed.

“She was the only sister they had. She was loved by them so much. There was a great love for him, ”said Mo, a close friend of the deceased couple. “Really it’s really bad. In one hit you lose three of your family members. It’s a big loss. “

In a tragedy that claimed the lives of 63 Canadians – and 113 others largely destined for this country – the death of the young Ajax, Ont., Family seemed particularly cruel.

Amir Arsalani’s Facebook page Wednesday featured a photo of Evin lovingly watching her daughter. “I miss the little sister,” were the only words accompanying this photo.

“At this point I don’t care how it happened, all I care about is that I lost my family members,” another brother, Omid Arsalani, told CBC on Wednesday.

Rod Phillips, Ontario’s finance minister and MPP for Ajax, said on Twitter that he was “saddened” by the family’s death and offered his deepest condolences.

Mo described the couple as extremely kind and caring, Evin after helping his wife get a job at CIBC, where the deceased woman worked as a business analyst.

“I can’t say anything other than how nice they were, ”he said. “I’ve never seen anything wrong with them.”

Molani was, like Mo, an HVAC technician.

Evin Arsalani and her husband Hiva Molani.

Evin Arsalani / Facebook

The man and woman were naturalized Canadians of Iranian origin. Arsalani, 30, had first emigrated with her brothers and parents and had returned for a visit to Iran when she met Molan, 38, and then married her in 2012, Mo said.

Their daughter was born about a year and a half ago.

They traveled to Iran last month to attend Molani’s brother’s wedding. Arsalani’s parents were also in the country, as they usually spend part of winter in Iran, Mo said.

To be honest, whenever someone returns there, they expect something to happen

He tried to reach his friend Molani in Ajax on Tuesday, not sure which day this week they were returning.

“I called to see if he had returned or not, without knowing the situation,” Mo said. “They said they were coming back soon. I called to say, What is everything?”

The cause of the crash is still unclear, and in this case the aircraft itself was a nearly new Boeing 737-800, operated by a foreign airline.

But Mo said the aging fleets used by Iranian air carriers are deeply afraid of Iranian-Canadians returning to their country of origin.

“To be honest, whenever someone returns there, they are able to wait for something to happen,” he said.

Mo said he would not be surprised if someone in Iran acted to intentionally crash the PS752 flight, but said the Iranian regime would never let such a wrong game come to light if that happened.

“We’re not there and they can easily erase everything they don’t want the world to know, he said.

