TORONTO – Ontario health authorities report a second alleged case of the new coronavirus.

They say the wife of the man who became the first case of the disease in Canada also tested positive for the virus.

The province says the woman has been in self-isolation with her husband since her arrival in Toronto last week.

The chief physician for health, Dr. David Williams said Monday that the woman in the Ontario health laboratory tested positive for the virus.

“We work with Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with individuals during his self-isolation period,” Williams said in a statement.

“Given that she has isolated herself, the risk for Ontarians remains low.”

The province is expected to provide information on the current situation on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Public health officials said the woman’s husband, a man in his fifties, had mild symptoms on his flight from Guangzhou, China to Toronto.

Since then, they have been addressing those on China Southern Airlines flight who were within two meters of the man.

Canada’s chief public health officer said she believes more cases will be “imported” to Canada due to global flight patterns, but notes that there is little risk of getting infected here.

Dr. Theresa Tam also said she expected an official confirmation from Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory on Monday that the male disease is actually the new coronavirus.

The diagnosis is “presumed” until this laboratory achieves the same positive results as the tests carried out in Toronto.

News of Canada’s first coronavirus patient came on Saturday as authorities around the world grappled with the new type of virus that originated in China but has since spread.

Several countries, including the United States, have announced that they will evacuate diplomats and visitors from Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Sunday that Canada has no diplomatic mission in Wuhan, but noted that the government is in contact with and supports the Canadians in the region.

China reports 2,744 cases and 80 deaths, but it remains to be seen whether the virus is as dangerous as the flu, which kills thousands every year in Canada alone.

Canadian doctors urge affected citizens to take the same precautions to avoid common illnesses, such as washing hands and coughing in the arm or sleeve rather than the hand.

They also say that everyday wear of surgical masks does little to protect against coronaviruses, although it is effective in hospitals. Early data on the new form of the virus suggest that masks are not particularly effective, and some say that repeatedly touching and fitting the masks with unwashed hands could do more harm than good.

But the fear that might lead someone to buy such a mask may be compounded by parallels to the 2002 SARS outbreak, which came from China and infected more than 8,000 people and killed 800 people. 44 Canadians were killed by this coronavirus strain.

