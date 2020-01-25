advertisement

When former Duke star Zion Williamson was promoted to the NBA level competition, it was already clear that he was one of them.

In his first game against the Spurs, he was the first NBA newcomer to score four to four points on three points in his first game, and with a newcomer set the league record for most points in a quarter (he met 17) ,

He currently shoots 75 percent off the ground and scored 37 points in 39 minutes in the first two games.

Williamson is also the first player in NBA history to score 20 points, score seven rebounds and score three threes in less than 20 minutes.

Against Denver, he even spent time protecting 7: 0 and 284 year old Nikola Jokic from Denver.

And we would also set it at around 85 percent. He needs to get his stamina back, but so far he’s looked as dominant in the NBA as he did with Duke, which is just ridiculous and shouldn’t be possible.

But it is not very clear.

Sunday is an interesting challenge because Duke South, also known as the Pelicans, is up against the Boston Celtics.

Among other things, it is a first professional match between the members of the Williamson Brotherhood (and Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor) on the one hand and Celtic Jayson Tatum on the other.

Brad Stevens is a head as respected as the game and he will have some plans for Williamson, we are certain.

But as Mike Tyson always said, isn’t it? Everyone has a plan until they’re hit.

