In November, the first ATP number, Natalie, was shot in Spain’s victory in the Davis Cup, organized by the ITF, but she and her country were defeated in the ATP Cup kick-off on Sunday (January 12), descending to Novak Dj Kovici’s Serbia.

The Spaniard enjoyed the new tournament, but suggested that the two competitions were a source of confusion.

“(The ATP Cup) is a long competition. It’s a tough way to start the season, “Nadal said. “I do not know: I think it’s great competition, but at the same time, I can’t change my mind.

“The two World Cups (in just over a month) are not real. It is not possible: So we need to find a way to fix it, and we need to find a way to make big deals with ITF and ATP to make big. a World Cup team competition, not two World Cups in a month.

“I think it’s a mess for the audience. We need to be clear in our sport.

“And for the sake of the health of our sport and the benefit of our sport, in my opinion, it is imperative that we correct it.

“I think it’s a great competition. I’m excited about one part of it, I’m excited to represent my country.

“I had the pleasure of sharing the week with my friends in the team. The organization was fantastic, honest, everything was as good as possible. In my opinion, we just have to create one thing, not two. ”

At the same time, Nadal was dissatisfied with some of the crowds in Sydney, where a militant Serbian army shook hands with rival ok Kovicki, who beat the No. 1 rubber in the second innings 6-2 7-6 (7-4) before joining forces. Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez won 6-3 6-4 in a double-decider game against Viktor Troy.

“To be honest, the crowds were fantastic every day,” Nadal continued. “But sometimes people from some countries probably don’t understand how tennis is.

“They think it’s more football, but the atmosphere is different. The respect of the players should be there. At some point, respect from a small part of the crowd was not there. “

