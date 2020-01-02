advertisement

Only a Dublin company has been given permission to set up an advertising sandwich board on the street outside its premises, as new regulations and an annual fee of EUR 630 were introduced in September.

Almost 150 unlicensed companies have confiscated sandwich panels since the Dublin City Council said they would need to apply for permission to place the advertising on sidewalks outside of their premises.

Council President Owen Keegan has imposed a “zero tolerance method” for unauthorized signs on sidewalks, and owners have to pay a € 100 pick-up fee for their boards and installation of storage fees if they refuse to pay immediately.

The only license issued so far was Basecamp, a sporting goods and clothing store on Jervis Street. Only nine companies have submitted applications, but only two have been duly completed, with the Council still examining the second.

The council issued 550 warnings to companies to remove unlicensed boards. Most have stuck to the Council’s seizure of 149 boards from 132 companies that ignored the warnings.

Only 22 owners have chosen to pay recovery and storage fees of € 2,771.

Only businesses on certain streets are eligible to apply for sign approval if billboards outside of protective buildings such as Georgian buildings and in 23 Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs) are prohibited.

O’Connell Street, Grafton Street, Capel Street, Dawson Street and the area between Grafton Street and South Great George’s Street are all within the ACAs. Suburbs such as Phibsborough, Sandymount and Ranelagh are also included in the designation.

Cafes and restaurants already have to pay royalties if they set up tables and chairs outside of their premises. Until September, however, there was no license system for sandwich panels.

Boards that have not been retrieved by their owners are “donated to charity,” the council said. So far, they have been “donated to community men’s houses and municipal committees for recycling / upcycling”.

While some business associations have described the crackdown on sandwich boards as stubborn and an unfair imposition for fighting companies, groups of people with disabilities have long called on the city council to take action against “street disorder”.

