advertisement

The number of public telephones in the Republic of Ireland has dropped to 456 after almost 4,000 a decade ago.

The use of payphones has decreased dramatically in recent years due to the popularity of smartphones.

advertisement

In 2008 there were more than 3,500 pay phones in the Republic of Ireland. The decline began when the company, then known as Eircom, put almost 2,000 payphones out of operation.

More phone booths have been removed across the country in recent years, and more than a dozen phone booths have been removed in the past six months.

An Eir spokesman said 21 payphones had already been removed this year, with council requests and continued anti-social behavior cited as the most common reasons for the removal.

In September 2019, there were an average of 235 calls from payphones per day, which corresponded to an average of 0.05 calls from each payphone per day.

According to Eir, a payphone can be removed if it is used for less than a minute on average per day and emergency calls do not count longer than 30 seconds per minute.

The company will replace old pay phones across Dublin with updated versions that include WiFi, interactive touch screens and tourist information services.

Eir applied for a building permit earlier this year to upgrade the kiosks at more than 20 locations across the city.

In a statement, Eir said that a program to improve public telephones at select locations in Dublin has been agreed with the Dublin City Council and is subject to planning approval.

“The proposed structures are open, standalone kiosks designed to reduce anti-social behavior, improve street layout, and provide users with improved services, including interactive digital information points.”

The Dublin City Council announced that the decision on Eir’s application will be due on January 10, 2020.

“More than twenty planning applications have been submitted to the Dublin City Council to replace existing phone boxes with new phone boxes.

“Each kiosk will have an integrated communication unit and a 1.53 square meter digital advertising display. The proposed structures will have a total height of 2.43 m, a depth of 0.762 m and a width of 1.096 m. “

‘Steady decline’

Dublin independent city councilor Mannix Flynn said: “We have seen the steady decline in payphones in Dublin as they have become places of anti-social behavior in recent years.

“It has always been a question mark as to what we are replacing the phone booths with, and now we see companies that are applying to use the phone booths for marketing purposes when it really is a planning problem.”

Mr. Flynn said he was concerned that the type of technology proposed in the more than 20 new payphone kiosks could be updated too quickly.

“We will soon have 5G and higher speed broadband on the market. Is there really a need for WiFi hubs these days when tourists do everything on their phones?” He said.

“They end up being devastated or decaying, and then we have the same problem.

“We risk a lot of boxes with advertising and product placement.”

Mr Flynn said there were very few public facilities in Dublin city center and asked if this was the best use of the boxes.

“Why do we give planning permission to a telecommunications company if we don’t have a public toilet in the city center?

“It’s a matter of priorities.” – PA

advertisement