US Buyers spent more online than retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years, with online sales recording a record high, a report by Mastercard Inc. showed.

The holiday shopping season is an important time for retailers and can account for up to 40% of annual sales. But this year, Thanksgiving, which traditionally begins the holiday shopping season in the US, was on November 28, a week later than November 22 last year, leaving retailers with six fewer days to drive sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting customer demand for the best offers on all channels and equipment,” said Steve Sadove, advisor old for Mastercard.

E-commerce sales this year accounted for 14.6% of total retail sales and rose 18.8%, according to Mastercard data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 to Christmas Eve.

Retail sales overall, excluding car, rose 3.4%.

The last shortened shopping season was in 2013, when retail chains and distribution companies tried to get packages for shoppers in time for Christmas.

Since then, retailers have invested heavily to secure same-day delivery, store-wide closets, and improve their online presence as they battle retail giant Amazon.com Inc. for market share.

“E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people vacationing online,” Sadove said.

Consumers also benefited from low unemployment and rising wages, though global uncertainty and trade tensions have hit investment in the business.

The data showed that in-store sales fell 1.8% and online sales increased by 6.9%, emphasizing the importance of click-through and collection and online ordering.

The clothing category registered a stronger-than-expected e-commerce growth, Mastercard data showed, with online sales up 17%.

The holiday season was challenging for retailers as Amazon expanded its free return policy to include products that were not previously legal, giving consumers until January to return even small purchases purchased on the website.

The National Retail Federation had forecast US retail sales over the two months to rise between 3.8% and 4.2%. This compares to an average annual growth of 3.7% over the past five years.

The SpendingPulse report tracks expenses by combining sales activity on the Mastercard payment network with cash estimates and other payment forms, but excludes automotive sales. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

