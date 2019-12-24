advertisement

An Etobicoke mother is upset that seven- and eight-year-olds were shown a library presentation consisting of an emotional speech by child climate activist Greta Thunberg and a carbon clock that predicts people have eight years left to act before not to return saving humanity from climate change.

During the presentation at least one child shouted something about the effect of “We’re all going to die!” Or “I don’t want to die!” In response to an hour showing two scenarios of global temperatures rising above the point of no return, a deer showing an hour glaring leaving only eight years on it.

The grim message throughout the presentation and the outbreak of death upset some of the children, according to Leyla Blazevic, the mother of an eight-year-old student who returned home sadly after she left the presentation thinking she had only eight other years to live. A photograph of Blazevic’s daughter withdrew the carbon calculation hour from presenting children in elementary school as young as seven years old.

Greta Thunberg’s speech played by children has been famous since she spoke at the UN Climate Action Summit in September, climbing to international superstardom. Blazevic is still wondering why the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) included such an emotional charge in a presentation given to young children.

“My message is, we will be watching over you,” Thunberg says near the beginning of her viral speech, addressing those in power. “That’s all wrong. I shouldn’t be here. I have to go back to school, across the ocean. However, you all come to us young men for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying, “Thunberg says in a speech to children at elementary school in Etobicoke, west of Toronto.

The only other part of the presentation was a well-known carbon climate watch that calculates the time that certain climate scientists predict that humans have left before the effects of increased carbon on the atmosphere are irreversible. .

After the millennium, audio recordings of the three meetings were provided, a phone call with supervisors and emails between Blazevic and TDSB representatives. Blazevic requested the meetings after her daughter returned home worried by watching the presentation at Elmbank Junior Middle Academy.

“She was shocked. She was like, ‘Mother! They told us today that we will die within eight years. “She was completely shocked,” Blazevic said.

Before her first meeting with school staff, the librarian sent Blazevic an email explaining the presentation she gave to the children.

“The theme for this year’s ECO initiatives at TDSB is ‘Students as Agents of Change.'” Greta was 15 when she gave the talk. The “message” of her speech to our students was that they can make a difference and the future of the planet our concern most directly our children.

“It is our intention to use Greta’s leadership and example to stimulate discussion and” action “on climate change. Ms. Davis’s class will analyze the data referred to and discuss dissenting opinions and eventually some of the changes and solutions that BTW, our own Prime Minister has not yet had the audience that Greta made.

“It was not the intention to cause concern for our students. The issues of climate change are facing us all. Joylea’s worries and fears are why we need to respond. I encourage parents to discuss climate change issues. As adults, we all need to reflect on the impact our current lifestyle choices will have on future generations. “

Part of an email the librarian sent to Blazevic.

At the first meeting, the librarian further explained the reason for the appearance of an hour of de facto hour of the day.

“Well the purpose of the clock is to make sense – it seems – scientists say it has a C02 budget and it has two scenarios. One is 1.5 degrees of heat and the other is two degrees of heat. Two degrees of heat say our budget for CO2 it’s 25 years and 1.5 degrees says it’s eight years, “said Librarian Timothy Du Vernet at the first meeting.

“Although Greta is a child, here she is speaking in the UN for adults, a child can make a difference – that was our main focus,” teacher Suzanne Petillot said at the first meeting Blazevic had with the school. Petillot explained their rationale for showing the kids the video. Petillot also told Blazevic that only one child said they were going to die and she came in immediately, saying, “No, we’re not.”

“My concern, everyone’s concern and part of its role is mental health, so if there is anything – the unfortunate reality is, that whether it’s this video or another video, the eco elements are everywhere,” he explained Du Vernet to Blazevic about why he made the presentation.

“So I think my concern at this point is … my daughter came home, she said she was taught in school that she was going to die. And she said that many of the other kids in the class also shouted ‘I I don’t want to die. “I think this could be a traumatic situation for all children. I think we are all aware that climate change information, especially when given to very young children such as eight and seven years old, it is shown to cause a lot of depression in children, PTSD and even suicide. So I think it’s really important to get to the bottom of what happened, “Blazevic told his daughter’s teacher, library and director.

The teacher and the librarian said the reaction from many of the other children was positive.

“I had another student come up to me and she was really excited about it as well. She attended a lot,” Petillot said at the meeting.

“The kids were shaking and the kids were saying, ‘I don’t want to die,'” Blazevic said, recounting his daughter’s version of events.

“We were talking about climate change. We talked about how Greta is a young child … she has been a role model for others, especially for adults in powerful positions. And, even though you are a kid, you too can make a difference, “Petillot said shortly after the meeting.

“We went to a workshop yesterday, where the message was clear to us, that we need to change our message, and the message is not just about the facts, but also what we can do, in the hope that we can make a difference , “Du Vernet further explained how they were changing climate change lessons for young children.

“It’s very topical, students walking out of school on strike for land. And that’s happening, and it’s going to continue to happen. So that’s another reason why, it’s in the news. walk out to the ground, “Petillot said, explaining why they chose to show Thunberg’s speech.

When Blazevic asked him if the staff thought he was good or bad, the director went inside.

“It’s happening and current. We can’t decide for good or bad, but, is it effective? Is it something students use their voice to tell adults … ‘You guys need to do something different and we are not happy that in 30 years the worlds will be… ”

“We will suffer the consequences,” Petillot joked.

“We want our students to make informed decisions. And so the only way for them to make informed decisions is to have information, “Du Vernet added.

“So it can be a doom and gloom scenario, especially for children aged eight to ten, these are formative years,” Blazevic replied.

The TDSB curriculum also includes a “Students as Agents of Change” theme in which teachers promote children to be active in what they believe.

Blazevic is concerned that this topic may be inappropriate for young children, who are taught what to believe and act on those beliefs despite lacking the critical thinking skills needed to decide for themselves.

“The point with the presentation is that the children were traumatized. They were told they would die in eight years. Even if it was a misunderstanding, because of their reaction (the clock) told them there was something wrong, “Blazevic told The Post Millennial.” It is not developmentally appropriate for a two-three grade class. “

“They had an hour, but it wasn’t a response to the end of the earth or anything like that. What it was, I’ve seen this all over the place, is that it was an hour of Countdown of” We can get to the point where things can no longer be returned, “” TDSB spokesman Ryan Bird said in a telephone interview with. Post Millennium.

“So then you have a guy screaming something like, ‘We’re all going to die. “He was jokingly told, the teacher also immediately jumped on him and said, ‘No, it’s not like that. “We followed up with that baby’s mom and they didn’t worry,” Zog said. “‘We also attended with the rest of the class, so they knew that wasn’t the case, and no one seemed to get the sense that it was.’

Asked about TDSB’s climate change curriculum and the suggestion that they are promoting children to become climate activists, Zog said that is not the purpose of the school board.

“We encourage our students to have their voices heard. So, you know, if this is activism, then I think it is, but we’re not trying to change them into a climate change activist. If you firmly believe in something, whether it’s the environment or something else, talk about it. You can participate, you can do things to help the environment, to help other issues that you think are important, that kind of thing, “Zog said.

“Everyone was talking about (climate change) at the time, but of course we wouldn’t do any of the grim punishments and appearances that were suggested, we just wouldn’t do it,” Zog said.

“At the second meeting the director agreed, he said, ‘If I could get that hour, I would do it,'” Leyla Blazevic said.

Blazevic also says the story of school officials changed several times.

“At the third meeting (the director) wanted to change it. He said, “In fact, November 4 was the second time I spoke to the child. I spoke to the child for the first time before. The teachers and the librarian, we all knew who this child was before the first meeting. ‘”

Blazevic says school staff first said they later learned who the child was because of a pattern of behavior.

“The reason I’m here is because something doesn’t make sense. If you say this kid said this before and when I came to the meeting, which was two weeks after the current event, the teacher still doesn’t know who that kid was. And you are telling me that the child used to say it even before the presentation, “Blazevic said at the third meeting.

“Well I said, he has said it before. He said, ‘I will die’ before, he said, ‘Oh my God, we will all die.’ He has said this before. Which is what made the teacher think he was the kid who said it, “said Principal Michael George of Elmbank Junior Academy.

“The teacher spoke again in class as a follow-up and spoke to the student specifically.”

Blazevic says she believes in her daughter’s version of events, that many of the children said they did not want to die when introduced to the calculation time.

“My daughter is very clear about what happened. Most of the class shouted ‘I don’t want to die’ … I spoke to a seven year old little girl from her class and she knelt down, and she said : “I don’t mind dying fast. “And me and her dad were shocked, we looked at her and she said ‘because that means I’m not going to get married.’ “So what I know 100 percent is what my daughter tells me, who is an excellent student,” Blazevic said.

“She’s very good,” George agreed. Blazevic says her daughter is the top student in her class.

“The teachers who were there … are pretty sure it was him, maybe the two students who had said that,” George said.

Blazevic also had a phone conversation with the super boss.

TDSBLorrene Supervisor Linton told the mother that school staff would hold a party to write the script in the previously harsh presentation.

“The conversation should not be at any point,” We will die within a few years. “… Somehow this turned into someone screaming, ‘We’re all going to die,’ and then everybody has to address it,” Linton said in a conversation with Blazevic.

Linton also clarified that school personnel were working with the TDSB ECO school department to write the script.

“The kids I spoke to who showed this presentation, they are all in unison saying it never grew, it was never reflected, it was never clarified. They are in unison all saying,” Blazevic in the telephone conversation with the chief of supervision. “We do not know how many children went home with this message, it could be all of these classes that this presentation appeared to.”

“They never asked the kids what your voice is,” Blazevic said in a telephone interview with The Post Millennial. “Instead, they tell the kids the voice they need to have and this voice you can share.”

