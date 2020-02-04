advertisement

CHICAGO (AP) – Monday night could not have been better for online troublemakers who have spent years spreading false or misleading conspiracy theories on the Internet that the US election is rigged or vulnerable to falsification.

Delayed election results from Iowa caucuses revealed that some supporters of Democratic candidates are so wary of the outcome that they sowed the Internet with unproven allegations that accused the Democratic Party of corruption in an attempt to tip elections for a single candidate.

President Donald Trump and his supporters seized this suspicion by sending tweets Monday evening with the hashtag #RiggedElection. Trump’s own sons shouted “Rigged!” During a campaign event in Iowa. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested in a tweet that the caucus problems were the result of a “Bernie eruption.”

This is the type of conspiracy theory that experts fear encouraging the presidential race this year until election day.

“Democracy depends on the losers’ acceptance of the election results,” Professor Richard Hasen, whose book “Election Meltdown” was published Tuesday, said at the University of California, Irvine. qualified as a coincidence. “Now we start the election season with seeds of doubt, which is terrible.”

In recent months, social media users have been promoting conspiracy theories around the legitimacy of election results nationwide, from a governors’ race in Kentucky to state races in Virginia.

The tweets began to spread on Monday a few minutes after the Iowa Democratic Party announced that it was examining the results for “quality control.” The application used by the Iowa Democratic Party to collect the results on Monday had technical problems that left the caucus results in limbo until Tuesday.

“Quality control = rigged?” Said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a tweet that has since been shared and enjoyed more than 20,000 times.

As the final results lagged on Tuesday, social media users spread theories of complex schemes that were deployed to hide the results in order to undermine some Democratic candidates such as Senator Bernie Sanders. Numerous tweets have suggested that the Democratic Party or the National Democratic Convention had intentionally screwed up the caucus results, even though the Iowa Democratic Party administered the caucus on Monday.

“Iowa is just the beginning,” wrote a Twitter user, who has a profile picture of him in a Bernie Sanders t-shirt. “The Democratic Party will not allow Bernie to win.”

Online conspiracy theories, in some cases, were based on easily refuted or misleading allegations.

For example, Facebook and Twitter have falsely suggested that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Sanders’ opponent of the 2016 primary, had helped develop the unfortunate app used to collect Iowa’s results. This distrust was also fueled by the fact that three of Shadow Inc.’s top executives, who created the app, had previously worked for the failed Clinton campaign.

Some messages, shared thousands of times, have accused former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook of creating the app.

In a tweet, Mook said he “had nothing” to do with the creation of the caucus app. Mook did not immediately return the Associated Press’ request for comment.

Other online publications have blamed the problem on a new culprit: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ran unsuccessfully to become president of the Democratic Party there. is three years old.

Some social media users insisted that he had managed a scam to delay the results with the help of party insiders. Others have wrongly claimed that the Buttigieg campaign developed the application used for the Iowa caucus. Other social media posts have pointed out that the founder of a nonprofit that launched Shadow Inc. last year is married to a senior advisor to Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign.

Tuesday morning, #MayorCheat was in vogue on Twitter, where it was mentioned more than 120,000 times in the afternoon.

The hashtag was first sent by verified Twitter accounts, according to analysis by Ben Nimmo, a disinformation and security expert for social media analytics company Graphika. On Tuesday, there were no signs that foreign accounts were promoting the hashtag, he added.

“These are Americans who are dragging Americans,” said Nimmo. “This is the really worrying thing in 2020.”

This misinformation is in part due to the fact that Buttigieg’s campaign paid for Shadow Inc., the company behind the Iowa caucus app, for software.

Buttigieg’s campaign paid Shadow Inc. $ 42,500 for text messaging software in July. Other Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the Texas Democratic Party, have contracted Shadow for similar services, according to federal campaign funding data.

The Buttigieg campaign did not help develop the application used in Iowa, a campaign spokesman for the PA confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Shadow Inc. apologized for the delays and confirmed that it had “contracted with the Democratic Party of Iowa to build a caucus signaling the mobile application for use by local officials ” on Monday.

Fundraising reports from the Iowa Democratic Party show that party officials paid the same company more than $ 63,000 in November and December for “professional fees”.

The Iowa results were confirmed by paper ballots, which the Iowa Democratic Party uses to verify the results. Figures reflecting 62 percent of the state’s ridings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has warned that foreign groups seeking to destabilize the United States may try to exploit widespread online doubts and fears about the results from Iowa. He said the Iowa episode should serve as an “early warning sign” that Congress, local election officials and social media platforms must do more to protect the integrity of the elections.

“This only reinforces the fact, as we have started to see on the Internet, that conspiracy theories are emerging, that domestic or foreign efforts to undermine confidence in our elections, that these threats exist,” Warner told reporters Tuesday.

In November, for example, posters on social media exaggerated the problems of small-scale voting in Kentucky to suggest that the results of the governor’s races were spoiled by the dead or printed ballots. Former Republican Governor Matt Bevin asked for a re-analysis of the results because of what he called “irregularities” after the initial vote delayed his candidacy for re-election by 5,000 votes – but he refused to provide evidence of these problems. Bevins, a Republican, then conceded to Now-Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

This type of case shows the importance of presidential candidates building confidence in the system among their supporters, said Charles Stewart III, professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I truly hope and hope that candidates will recognize that if they do not defend the system when it can be defended, they are undermining democracy and undermining the appointment they seek,” said Stewart.

