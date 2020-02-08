advertisement

The British company OneWeb launched 34 satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on February 7 to provide high-speed Internet access via satellite communications by 2021.

The Russian Soyuz rocket left Baikonur at 0242 local time (2142 GMT Thursday), the second of 21 scheduled OneWeb launches. OneWeb launched six satellites from the Guyana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana in February 2019.

Several companies are competing to provide internet access via satellite, with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos among the managing directors who face challenges for the British start-up.

Greg Wyler, founder of OneWeb, plans to launch 648 satellites and begin commercial use in 2020.

The company has raised approximately $ 1.7 billion from Airbus Group, Coca-Cola, Virgin Group, Qualcomm and Softbank to deploy the satellite network.

The success of the project largely depends on Russian partners after OneWeb signed a contract in 2015 with the French Arianespace and the Russian space agency Roscosmos to launch all of the satellites with Soyuz rockets.

Igor Komarov, former Roscosmos director general, said the contract was worth more than $ 1 billion.

Although OneWeb has become an important customer in the Russian missile industry, it has not been able to maintain working frequencies in Russia for more than two years because the Russian FSB security service sees OneWeb as a threat to Russia’s national security.

By Nadezhda Tsydenova

