Although OnePlus phones are just as sensitive to leaks as any other flagship smartphone, the hardware company is just as forthright about upcoming releases as any other in the industry. Until that point, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced in a blog post on Monday that the next-generation OnePlus phone will have a 120 Hz Fluid Display.

Resolution is still important, but there are only so many pixels that you can squeeze into a 6-inch screen before the law of decreasing revenue comes into effect. As a result, telephone manufacturers have explored other ways to upgrade their displays, including refresh rates. Gaming telephones such as the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone II were among the first to experiment with higher refresh rates, but in 2020 OnePlus and other major brands will participate.

“After the 2K + 90 Hz fluid display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has once again collaborated with Samsung Display to customize a unique AMOLED screen with the most rigorous specifications in the industry, including a breathtakingly smooth 120 Hz refresh rate,” says Lau. “The display uses the latest generation of organic luminous materials, with a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a much longer lifespan. In addition, we have increased the sampling frequency of the touch to a high speed industry of 240 Hz for a more responsive touch. “

One of the hurdles that OnePlus has had to overcome is the fact that most video content is still being produced at 24 fps or 30 fps. To ensure that video playback is always smooth, OnePlus incorporates MEMC technology, which is found in high-end TVs and can be used to display 24 or 30 fps content at 60 or 120 fps. OnePlus says the hardware-based solution is not too heavy for the battery.

Read the message from Lau if you want to know more about the 120 Hz display that will probably appear on the OnePlus 8 later this year, and which he says is “the best thing to keep an eye on in 2020”.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

