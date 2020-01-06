advertisement

With CES 2020 starting today, we expect this week to be more about actual announcements than about leaks, but that doesn’t mean the leaks will stop in the meantime. For example, last week a video started with the rounds with a box full of dummy models from OnePlus, and in that box was a phone that did not match the current OnePlus models. All signs seem to indicate that this is the OnePlus 8 Lite.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the mystery phone in the video has a triple lens rear camera:

Image source: Ishan Agarwal

The leaks and rumors so far were somewhat inconsistent with regard to the design of the OnePlus 8 Lite, but after watching the video, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) updated his old CAD-based renders from last December to reflect the changes again which you can see at the top of this message and completely below:

Image source: @OnLeaks

According to a previous leak, the OnePlus 8 Lite has a 6.4-inch OLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, in-display fingerprint sensor, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage, MediaTek 1000-chipset and 4000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Regarding the rear-view camera, the phone probably has 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors.

OnePlus will be on display at CES 2020 with its fascinating Concept One telephone, but perhaps we will also learn more about the OnePlus 8 Lite before the end of the week, such as the price and a release date. OnePlus will be at Wynn in Las Vegas all week from Tuesday, so we should know more soon.

