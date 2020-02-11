advertisement

If you thought for a second that the recent events that plagued the OneFour drill group in West Sydney – from detentions to the police that prevented numerous performances – would prevent them from continuing with their music, you were wrong ,

After the release of their new single and new video “Welcome to Prison”, the two remaining members of the group, Spenny and JM, went on stage at the FBi SMAC Awards 2019 in order not only to receive the prestigious title “Song of the Year” for the absolute hit of a track ‘Spot the Difference’ (which currently has 9,168,700 views on YouTube alone – and counts), but for the award with the highest votes in the history of the event.

“Look, I have to tell you, it’s a band that won more votes than we’ve ever seen in the history of the SMAC Awards,” said the presenter when she revealed OneFour as the winner.

The group competed against Egoism in a public vote in Sydney’s Carriageworks for their friendship-inspired track “What we doing”, Ngaiire’s masterful songwriting in “Shiver”, Granville’s A.GIRL and their debut single “2124”. , traditional power trio Shady Nasty with their old punk hip-hop track ‘Get Buff’ and ‘Deep’, a sparkling electro-pop soundscape from Collarbone’s fourth LP, Futurity.

A surprise? Not really, the group from Mount Druitt has grown from almost utterly unknown to one of the greatest things in Australian music within a year, proving in their latest track that they shouldn’t just be classified as drill artists.

On the old Parramatta Gaol, the new track “Welcome to Prison” was filmed last year, examining the gentle side of the members who recently saw two of the group’s brothers – JM and YP – who were separated from the legal system of the couple’s melodic voices in an incredibly warm chorus. It is not a direct reaction to the fact that two of the members are sentenced to four years in prison.

Lyrics like “Yes, we should always count on the worst, hope for the best. Keep them close when you know that they are a distance down. They call us Ballrunner with the greatest respect. Known in the system, there are none Many of us have left, “it is a far cry from the violent music that the group is often accused of creating, a heartfelt number with youthful influence, lessons from life and regret.

In an exclusive interview with GQ two days before the sentence, the group talked about their plans to add something else to the mix. “We experimented hard,” said JM GQs Christopher Riley.

Spenny joked that it was “much more shit from the heart”. For girl fans, you know? But that’s not all for JM. “I wouldn’t say it’s for girls, it’s just different,” he says.

“It shows people that we have a different side,” adds YP.

“We have a heart too, you know?”

While it seems like a completely different approach to the guys who are used to being surrounded by bicycles ripping burnouts, torches and hundreds of their friends in their most popular music videos, you just have to dig a little to understand the meaning of the To understand the Church in its traditional Samoan upbringing.

“… we grew up getting to know each other through the Church,” said JM GQ. “(It was) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormon Church – we are Mormon boys. We are like Christians. Yes, that was our faith that grew up.

“We grew up in the choir with our parents, our aunts, uncles and cousins. They all sang, sometimes we also had to sing in the choir. But we hated being drawn into choral practice. Nothing against religion, but it just wasn’t our thing. So we got out and started singing in the choir outside on the street. ”

You can read the full interview here.

