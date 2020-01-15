advertisement

Roadworks are expected to start reversing traffic on a busy street in Leicester city center this weekend.

Currently, the one-way section of Church Gate between the ring road and St Peter’s Lane only allows drivers to drive into the city center.

However, the bosses of the motorways plan to switch it so that the one-way flow goes the other way from St Peter’s Lane to the ring road.

Part of Church Gate will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. on Sunday to allow necessary work.

A section of Butt Close Lane – between Blake Street and Church Gate – will also be closed.

City council workers will have new signs and paint new road markings to allow for change, before the church door reopens on Sunday afternoon, with traffic now flowing the other way.

During closing, parking in the area will be suspended and diversion routes will be in place and clearly marked.

The next day, Monday, January 20, rue Sandacre will be closed to traffic for about six months, while the reconstruction and upgrading of the road will begin.

The permanent change on Church Gate and the renovation of Sandacre Street – which will be part of a new and improved pedestrian route between the two bus stations in Leicester – is part of a £ 4m program that creates a new route for bus connections between Belgrave Gate and Mansfield Street.

Construction of the new connecting road – which will be called Savoy Street – started in November and is expected to be completed in the middle of this year.

When it is in place, it will allow the pedestrianization of the area immediately around the Clock Tower.

While Sandacre Street is closed, traffic wishing to access St Peter’s Lane or Mansfield Street will be diverted via Burleys Way, the Burleys Way roundabout, Belgrave Gate, Haymarket and Church Gate.

The Belgrave Gate and Mansfield Street connecting and upgraded road project is supported by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership Limited (LLEP).

