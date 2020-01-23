advertisement

SANTA CLARITA – A person was killed Thursday morning while driving a vehicle that crashed into a large rig and lay below it on Freeway 14 south to Santa Clarita.

The crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol, on the truck lanes of the freeway near the junction with the 5 freeway at about 1:05 a.m.

The vehicle was completely under the large rig, said the CHP.

One person was killed early Thursday, January 23, 2020, when their car hit a large rig south of Freeway 14 near the 5 freeway junction and was completely trapped beneath it. (Photo by Rick McClure / Special for Los Angeles Daily News)

At Placerita Canyon Road, traffic was diverted from the freeway, and a SigAlert was in effect for lane # 2 of the truck route until at least 6:45 a.m., the CHP said.

The victim’s age, gender and name were not disclosed.

